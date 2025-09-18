No. 3 Virginia To Kick off ACC Play this Weekend Against No.13 Boston College and No.4 Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team is set to begin ACC play as the team hosts No.13 Boston College on Friday (Sept. 19) at 5 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. before traveling to take on No.4 Syracuse at J.S. Coyne Field in Syracuse, N.Y. on Sunday (Sept. 21) at 12 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

Live coverage of both game will be broadcast on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAFieldHockey).

Vs. Boston College

Live Stats

Live Stream

Vs. Syracuse

Live Stats

Live Stream

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Preseason,Week 1 and Week 2 Poll

Virginia has been ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA poll since the Week 1 poll of the 2022 season

Freshman Lauren Sloan was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/2) for impressive collegiate debut scoring one goal and contributing one assist in Virginia’s win over No.17 Penn State

Junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/9) after recording two shutouts in route to 1-0 victories against No.12 Ohio State and No.18 Rutgers

Sophomore Catalina Quinteros and senior Madison Orsi come off of netting game winners in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge

Last time out, the Cavaliers lost a tough battle (2-3) in overtime against Boston College on the road in 2024.

Last season, Virginia beat Syracuse 3-2 in a shoot out at Turf Field and later went on to fall to Syracuse 0-1 in the quarterfinal of the ACC tournament.

Virginia and Syracuse have battled the previous two season as the Cavaliers came away with the 3-2 win in double overtime in 2023.



ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers return to action as the team travels to the west coast to take on Cal on Friday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET in Berkeley, Calif. and Stanford on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. ET in Stanford, Calif.