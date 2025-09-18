Virginia Travels To Final Non-Conference Tournament At Ohio State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the 2025 non-conference slate, the Virginia volleyball team (5-3) will travel to the Ohio State-hosted Sports Import Classic for a pair of matches against the Buckeyes and the Trojans of Troy.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia at Ohio State

Date/Time: Friday, Sept 19 • 5 p.m.

Location: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio)

Watch: Big Ten+

Live Stats: Ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Matchup: Virginia vs Troy

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 20 • 3 p.m.

Location: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio)

Watch: Big Ten+

Live Stats: Ohiostatebuckeyes.com

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and Buckeyes of Ohio State are meeting for just the second time in program history. Ohio State took the first and only meeting in three sets back in 2021.

Troy and Virginia have also only faced off on the volleyball court once. The showdown came in 2015 and the Hoos swept the Trojans in three sets.

For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.

DOUBLE DIP AGAINST MICHIGAN

To wrap up the home non-conference portion of the 2025 season, Virginia hosted Big 10 foe Michigan for a pair of matches at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Virginia’s five-set win in the weekend opener was the Cavaliers’ first win over a power conference opponent in non-conference play since 2016 and the first-ever win over a Big 10 program in program history.

HOT START HOOS

To start the season, Virginia opened the year by dominating the DC Challenge over Georgetown, George Washington and Howard. The 3-0 start for UVA was the first of the Wells era and the first since 2014.

In the Shannon Wells era, the Cavaliers are 40-21 in matches played during August and September, including an 11-2 mark during the historic 2024 season.

VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS

Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, six are new to the roster.

The Cavaliers’ roster features three transfers Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.

Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.

LOOK HOOS BACK

The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.

Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.

The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round the rest of the class.

THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24