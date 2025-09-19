Virginia Begins Play at the ITA All-American Saturday

CARY, N.C. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis will compete at the 2025 ITA Women’s All-American Championship Sept. 20-28 at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.

The All-American is the first opportunity for players to qualify for this year’s NCAA Individual Championships. Ten singles players will qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).

With the two finalists from the consolation singles draw earning invitations to the NCAA Singles championship, every main draw player who drops a match earns a spot in the consolation draw, effectively making it a double-elimination tournament.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.

Danielle Collins (2015) is the only Cavalier to win the ITA All-American singles title. Julia Elbaba was the singles finalist in 2012 and the consolation singles champion in 2013.

Tournament updates and results will be posted to this page during the tournament.

Structure of the 2025 ITA Women’s All-American Championships

Singles: Pre-Qualifying (160), Qualifying (64), Main Draw (64)

Doubles: Pre-Qualifying (32), Qualifying (32), Main Draw (32)

Twenty players will advance from prequalifying into the qualifying singles draw. Sixteen players will advance from the qualifying draw into the main draw

Eight teams advance from both prequalifying and qualifying doubles

Qualifying and prequalifying brackets have one consolation match for players who drop their first-round contest

Main draw singles and doubles have full consolation draws

Cavaliers Competing at the 2025 ITA Women’s All-American Championships