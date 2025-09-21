No. 18 Virginia Set for Canadian Collegiate Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia women’s golf team to participate in the debut of the Women’s Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario September 21 – 23 co-hosted by Kent State and Michigan. The tournament features 11 NCAA Division I women’s golf teams and the 2025 Canadian University/College Championship winners for 54 holes of competition.

The tournament will kick off on Monday, September 22 and wrap up on Tuesday, September 23, with a practice round preceding action on Sunday, September 21. After 36 holes on Monday and a final round on Tuesday, a winner in both the individual and team competition will be crowned.

The team component will feature five members per team with the top four scores for the round counting towards the overall team score. Auburn, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi (Ole Miss), Purdue, Rutgers, South Florida, Tennessee and Virginia will round out the field alongside UBC and co-hosts Michigan and Kent State.

The individual competition will be stroke-play, with the winner receiving an exemption into the 2026 CPKC Women’s Open and the top five receiving exemptions into the 2026 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship, presented by BDO, set to descend on The Toronto Golf Club in Mississauga, Ont. for the 112th playing of the event.

Additionally, the selection camp for the Team Canada – NextGen Girls squad will be contested concurrently with next week’s Women’s Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Golf Club. Twenty of Canada’s top junior girls will battle for a spot on Team Canada – NextGen in 2026, awarded to the tournament’s winner after 54 holes.

Cavalier Lineup:

The Cavaliers’ lineup includes Jaclyn LaHa, Kennedy Swedick, Elsie MacCleery, Mira Berglund and Remi Bacardi.

Virginia will tee off at 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 22) and will be paired with Auburn and Michigan State.

About Beacon Hall Golf Club

Beacon Hall was the inspiration of Bryan Leggett and Bill Carruthers, and its mission is to deliver a premier standard of excellence across all aspects of its membership experience. The Bob Cupp designed course opened on July 1, 1988, and since 1990 has ranked as one of the top 10 courses in Canada by SCOREGolf Magazine. In addition, Beacon Hall is consistently ranked as one of the top 100 courses outside the United States.

The course is known for its distinctively different front and back nine. The front nine features strands of pine trees, giving a similar feel to courses in the Carolinas and Georgia while the back includes fescue and waste bunkers to provide a similar look and feel to traditional Scottish links style courses.

Beacon Hall Golf Club has hosted several marquee tournaments in the past, including the 100th playing of the PGA Championship of Canada in 2022, the U.S. Open Local Qualifier in 2017 and Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship in 1998.