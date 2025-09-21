No.3 Virginia Tops No.4 Syracuse 2-1 in Thrilling Fashion on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (6-0, 2-0 ACC) remains undefeated after beating No.4 Syracuse (6-2, 0-2 ACC) 2-1 on Sunday (Sept. 21) at J.S. Coyne Field in Syracuse, N.Y.

Goals (Assist)

15:00 Syracuse — Pati Strunk (Danique Schuurman)

42:55 Virginia — Frederique Vernooij (unassisted)

59:06 Virginia — Mia Abello (unassisted)



HOW IT HAPPENED

The first quarter saw five shots and four shots on goal from Syracuse with Virginia goalkeeper Nilou Lempers recording three saves. With four seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Syracuse earned its third penalty corner in 15 minutes for which Pati Strunk was able to find the back of the net to put the Orange up by one heading into the second quarter.

At the half, Syracuse notched a total of eight shots with five shots on goal. Lempers save count increased to four as Virginia was able to fend off Syracuse’s strong attack to keep the score at 0-1 heading into the second half.

The intensity, especially from the Cavaliers, picked up in the second half of the game. With three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Virginia earned a penalty corner on which freshman Frederique Vernooij was able to find the back of the net to level the score at 1-1. Syracuse responded with a corner of its own in the 44th minute of play but was unable to covert. With one minute remaining in regulation, a penalty stroke against Syracuse gave Virginia the opportunity it needed to take the lead as junior Mia Abello drilled one into the back of the net. Unable to respond in the final seconds, the No.3 Virginia Cavaliers topped the No.4 Syracuse Orange to remain undefeated.