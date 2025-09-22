Cavaliers Tied for Third After 36 Holes at Canadian Collegiate Invitational

TORONTO, Canada – Behind an under-par round from junior Jaclyn LaHa, Virginia sits in a tie for third place after the opening day of the Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Golf Club. The Cavaliers combined for a team score of 2-over 290. The Cavaliers trail only leaders Kent State (7-under 281) and Auburn (4-under 284).

LaHa paced UVA with a 2-under 70 to finish the day tied for sixth overall. Sophomore Kennedy Swedick carded an even-par 72 which featured an eagle on the fifth hole (par-5) to finish the day in 14th on the individual leaderboard. Remi Bacardi turned in a 1-over 73 while Elsie MacCleery added a 3-over 75.

Kent State’s Veronika Kedroňová holds the individual lead after carding a 6-under 66.

The final round of competition will begin with a shotgun start tomorrow (Sept. 23) at 9 a.m. Virginia will be paired with Michigan and Tennessee.

Team Standings

Pos Team To Par Total R1 1 Kent State -7 281 281 2 Auburn -4 284 284 T3 Virginia +2 290 290 T3 Ole Miss +2 290 290 5 Michigan +7 295 295 6 Tennessee +13 301 301 T7 Michigan State +14 302 302 T7 USF +14 302 302 9 Purdue +16 304 304 10 Rutgers +19 307 307 11 British Columbia +20 308 308 12 Central Michigan +33 321 321

Individual Leaders (Top 5)

Pos Player To Par Total R1 1 Veronika Kedroňová (Kent State) -6 66 66 2 Anne Fernandez (Auburn) -4 68 68 T3 Charlotte Cantonis (Auburn) -3 69 69 T3 Leon Takagi (Kent State) -3 69 69 T3 Madison Messimer (Tennessee) -3 69 69

Virginia Individuals (Round 1)