Cavaliers Tied for Third After 36 Holes at Canadian Collegiate Invitational

TORONTO, Canada – Behind an under-par round from junior Jaclyn LaHa, Virginia sits in a tie for third place after the opening day of the Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Golf Club. The Cavaliers combined for a team score of 2-over 290. The Cavaliers trail only leaders Kent State (7-under 281) and Auburn (4-under 284).
LaHa paced UVA with a 2-under 70 to finish the day tied for sixth overall. Sophomore Kennedy Swedick carded an even-par 72 which featured an eagle on the fifth hole (par-5) to finish the day in 14th on the individual leaderboard. Remi Bacardi turned in a 1-over 73 while Elsie MacCleery added a 3-over 75.
Kent State’s Veronika Kedroňová holds the individual lead after carding a 6-under 66.
The final round of competition will begin with a shotgun start tomorrow (Sept. 23) at 9 a.m. Virginia will be paired with Michigan and Tennessee.
Team Standings
|Pos
|Team
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|1
|Kent State
|-7
|281
|281
|2
|Auburn
|-4
|284
|284
|T3
|Virginia
|+2
|290
|290
|T3
|Ole Miss
|+2
|290
|290
|5
|Michigan
|+7
|295
|295
|6
|Tennessee
|+13
|301
|301
|T7
|Michigan State
|+14
|302
|302
|T7
|USF
|+14
|302
|302
|9
|Purdue
|+16
|304
|304
|10
|Rutgers
|+19
|307
|307
|11
|British Columbia
|+20
|308
|308
|12
|Central Michigan
|+33
|321
|321
Individual Leaders (Top 5)
|Pos
|Player
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|1
|Veronika Kedroňová (Kent State)
|-6
|66
|66
|2
|Anne Fernandez (Auburn)
|-4
|68
|68
|T3
|Charlotte Cantonis (Auburn)
|-3
|69
|69
|T3
|Leon Takagi (Kent State)
|-3
|69
|69
|T3
|Madison Messimer (Tennessee)
|-3
|69
|69
Virginia Individuals (Round 1)
|Pos
|Player
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|6
|Jaclyn LaHa
|-2
|70
|70
|14
|Kennedy Swedick
|E
|72
|72
|19
|Remi Bacardi
|+1
|73
|73
|24
|Elsie MacCleery
|+3
|75
|75
|57
|Mira Berglund
|+9
|81
|81