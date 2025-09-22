Vivian Yang Advances at ITA All-American Qualifying

CARY, N.C. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis will compete at the 2025 ITA Women’s All-American Championship Sept. 20-28 at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.
The All-American is the first opportunity for players to qualify for this year’s NCAA Individual Championships. Ten singles players will qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).
With the two finalists from the consolation singles draw earning invitations to the NCAA Singles championship, every main draw player who drops a match earns a spot in the consolation draw, effectively making it a double-elimination tournament.
Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.
Danielle Collins (2015) is the only Cavalier to win the ITA All-American singles title. Julia Elbaba was the singles finalist in 2012 and the consolation singles champion in 2013.
Tournament updates and results will be posted to this page during the tournament.
Monday, Sept. 22
Transfer Vivian Yang moved on to the final round of qualifying singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Barakat Quadre of Oklahoma. She will take on Deniz Dilek of Georgia on Tuesday with the winner advancing to the main draw. Melodie Collard dropped her match against Tiana Rangan of Wisconsin.
Sunday, Sept. 21
Isabelle Lacy battled through three sets to top Jaquelyn Ogunwale of Miami to advance to the final round of prequalifying singles before being edged by 19-seed Mia Yamakita of Vanderbilt 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Martina Genis Salas fell in the second round.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Martina Genis Salas and Isabelle Lacy both advanced to the second round of prequalifying with straight-set victories. They will play second-round matches on Sunday morning. Should they win, they will play PQ finals on Sunday afternoon, trying to move on to the qualifying round.
RESULTS
Qualifying Singles
Q64 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Barakat Quadre (Oklahoma) 6-2, 6-3
Q64 Tiana Rangan (Wisc) def. Melodie Collard (VA) 7-6 (2), 6-2
QFi Q64 Vivian Yang (VA) vs. Deniz Dilek (Georgia), Tuesday time TBD
Prequalifying Singles
PQ160 – Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Estefania Gonzalez (Incarnate Word) 6-1, 6-3
PQ160 – Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. [21-seed] Anna-Marie Weissheim (UW) 6-0, 6-3
PQ80 – Maria de la Paz Alberto (Iowa St) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 7-5, 7-5
PQ80 – Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Jaquelyn Ogunwale (Miami) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
PQ Finals – [19 Seed] Mia Yamakita (Vandy) def. Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5