Trio of Cavaliers Earn ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three Virginia Cavaliers in Chandler Morris (quarterback), Trell Harris (receiver) and McKale Boley (lineman) have garnered weekly recognition from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league office announced Monday (Sept. 22).
All three players shined in the Cavaliers’ 48-20 takedown of Stanford in their ACC opener at Scott Stadium last weekend. Virginia piled up 590 yards of total offense, making it the fourth straight game – every contest this season – with at least 500.
Morris totaled 399 yards of total offense (380 pass) and accounted for five touchdowns (4 pass, 1 rush). His 380 passing yards were the most of any ACC quarterback in week four and the fifth 380+ yard performance of the season by an ACC passer. Morris led the Cavaliers to touchdown drives in UVA’s first four possessions of the game as UVA never trailed in the contest. His five total touchdowns also matched a career best. On his 75-yard touchdown pass to Harris, Morris went over the 7,000-yard mark for his career and is now ranked 15th among active FBS quarterbacks with 7,257 career passing yards.
Harris caught four passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns, making him one of only four Cavaliers to have three receiving touchdowns in a game since 1995. Both his 145 receiving yards and three touchdowns are career bests. All three touchdowns came in the first quarter, and his first and second scores came on back-to-back plays from scrimmage for the UVA offense. Harris is only the second ACC player since 2000 to catch three touchdowns in the opening quarter. His three touchdown receptions were the most by any FBS receiver in week four, and he is one of five FBS receivers with a three-touchdown game this season. Harris’ 75-yard reception in the first quarter was the longest of his career and longest pass play by the Cavaliers since 2023.
Boley produced the highest pass blocking grade (91.9) and the second-highest overall grade (91.1) of any offensive lineman in the country in week four, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). For the first time since 2004, Virginia racked up 200 rushing yards in three-straight games. The Cavaliers’ offensive is one of seven in the nation to allow one or no sacks through the first four weeks of the season.
Week 4 ACC Football Players of the Week
Quarterback of the Week: Chandler Morris, Virginia
Running Back of the Week: Anderson Castle, Duke
Receiver of the Week: Trell Harris, Virginia
Offensive Lineman of the Week: McKale Boley, Virginia
Defensive Lineman of the Week: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
Linebacker of the Week: Antoine Deslauriers, Syracuse
Defensive Back of the Week: DaShawn Stone, Duke
Specialist of the Week: Marshall Nichols, Georgia Tech
Rookie of the Week: Micahi Danzy, Florida State
Additionally, the following weekly awards have also been announced:
- PFF National Team of the Week: McKale Boley
- PFF ACC Team of the Week: McKale Boley, Trell Harris & Brady Wilson
- Davey O’Brien Great 8: Chandler Morris
- Manning Award Stars of the Week: Chandler Morris
UP NEXT
The Cavaliers conclude their three-game homestand, when they host No. 8 Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC) Friday (Sept. 26) under the Scott Stadium lights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Friday’s contest has been designated a True Blue Game – WEAR BLUE!
Hoos Choice Flex packs are still available and allow fans to select tickets to three of the following games:
- Florida State – Sept. 26 (Friday)
- Washington State – Oct. 18
- Wake Forest – Nov. 8