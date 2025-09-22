Trio of Cavaliers Earn ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three Virginia Cavaliers in Chandler Morris (quarterback), Trell Harris (receiver) and McKale Boley (lineman) have garnered weekly recognition from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league office announced Monday (Sept. 22).

All three players shined in the Cavaliers’ 48-20 takedown of Stanford in their ACC opener at Scott Stadium last weekend. Virginia piled up 590 yards of total offense, making it the fourth straight game – every contest this season – with at least 500.

Morris totaled 399 yards of total offense (380 pass) and accounted for five touchdowns (4 pass, 1 rush). His 380 passing yards were the most of any ACC quarterback in week four and the fifth 380+ yard performance of the season by an ACC passer. Morris led the Cavaliers to touchdown drives in UVA’s first four possessions of the game as UVA never trailed in the contest. His five total touchdowns also matched a career best. On his 75-yard touchdown pass to Harris, Morris went over the 7,000-yard mark for his career and is now ranked 15th among active FBS quarterbacks with 7,257 career passing yards.