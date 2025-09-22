Virginia Athletics Foundation’s Giving Day is September 22-23

Charlottesville, VA. – Hoos Giving Day, the Virginia Athletics Foundation’s Giving Day, will take place from Monday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. to Tuesday, Sept 23 at 8 p.m. for 35 hours in celebration of Virginia’s 35 NCAA Championships.

Over the course of 35 hours, the Virginia Athletics community; alumni, donors, fans, parents, and friends, will come together to celebrate more than our 35 NCAA titles. This is a time to honor the success of all UVA programs, on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community.

Virginia Softball Head Coach Joanna Hardin recently emphasized the importance of donor support and Hoos Giving, “Through the generosity of our donors, our student-athletes are able to compete at the highest level and have opportunities that would not exist otherwise. The student-athletes are impacted every day through this generosity, and it allows us coaches to give them the resources they need to compete at the highest level, both on and off the field.”

Every gift, no matter the size, has a profound influence on student-athletes across all 27 varsity sports at UVA. To make your contribution, click here or call the Virginia Athletics Foundation at 434-982-5555.

“I invite you to join thousands of proud UVA fans and alumni who are stepping up to support our incredible student-athletes,” said Kevin Miller, Executive Director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation and Deputy Athletics Director. “Your generosity creates an immediate impact and helps secure the future of Virginia Athletics during this pivotal moment in college athletics. Let’s rally behind our programs during the Hoos Giving Day campaign and show the true spirit of the Virginia way.”

To stay updated on the campaign or learn more about the Virginia Athletics Foundation, click here.