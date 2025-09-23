Men’s Soccer Tuesday Match with Dayton Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to a scheduling conflict on Dayton’s part, Virginia’s scheduled men’s soccer match on Tuesday night (Sept. 23) has been canceled. The match will not be rescheduled.

“While we were eager to compete against a talented Dayton team, we understand their decision to cancel the game given the quick turnaround with their rescheduled game against VCU,” said head coach George Gelnovatch.

The Cavaliers will return to action on Saturday (Sept. 27) when they take on North Carolina at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.