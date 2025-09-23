Virginia Finishes Fourth at Canadian Collegiate Invitational

TORONTO, Canada – The Virginia women’s golf team wrapped up play at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational with a fourth-place finish after 36 holes at Beacon Hall Golf Club. The Cavaliers posted a 2-over total of 580.

Jaclyn LaHa led the way for the Cavaliers, tying for fifth overall at 3-under 141. She opened with a 70 and followed with a 71 to record her second straight top-5 finish this fall. Sophomore Kennedy Swedick joined her inside the top-10, placing eighth at 1-under 143 (72-71).

First-year Remi Bacardi tied for 23rd at 3-over 147, while Elsie MacCleery tied for 31st at 5-over 149. Mira Berglund carded an even-par 72 on her final round to finish 9-over 153.

The Cavaliers will be back in action Monday-Tuesday (Sept 29-30) when they travel to Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate Classic in Golf, Ill.

Team Standings

Pos Team To Par Total R1 R2 1 Auburn -16 560 287 273 2 Kent State -10 566 281 285 3 Ole Miss +1 577 290 287 4 Virginia +2 580 290 287 5 Tennessee +5 581 301 280 6 Michigan +8 584 295 289 7 USF +26 602 302 300 8 Purdue +28 604 304 300 9 Michigan State +29 605 302 303 10 British Columbia +35 611 308 303 11 Rutgers +39 615 307 308 12 Central Michigan +62 638 321 317

Individual Leaders

Pos Player To Par Total R1 R2 1 Veronika Kedroňová (Kent State) -8 136 66 70 2 Balma Davalos (Auburn) -6 138 72 66 T3 Anne Fernandez (Auburn) -5 139 68 71 T3 Madison Messimer (Tennessee) -5 139 69 70 5 Leon Takagi (Kent State) -3 141 69 72

