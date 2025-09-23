Virginia Finishes Fourth at Canadian Collegiate Invitational

TORONTO, Canada – The Virginia women’s golf team wrapped up play at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational with a fourth-place finish after 36 holes at Beacon Hall Golf Club. The Cavaliers posted a 2-over total of 580.
Jaclyn LaHa led the way for the Cavaliers, tying for fifth overall at 3-under 141. She opened with a 70 and followed with a 71 to record her second straight top-5 finish this fall. Sophomore Kennedy Swedick joined her inside the top-10, placing eighth at 1-under 143 (72-71).
First-year Remi Bacardi tied for 23rd at 3-over 147, while Elsie MacCleery tied for 31st at 5-over 149. Mira Berglund carded an even-par 72 on her final round to finish 9-over 153.
The Cavaliers will be back in action Monday-Tuesday (Sept 29-30) when they travel to Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate Classic in Golf, Ill.
Team Standings
|Pos
|Team
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|1
|Auburn
|-16
|560
|287
|273
|2
|Kent State
|-10
|566
|281
|285
|3
|Ole Miss
|+1
|577
|290
|287
|4
|Virginia
|+2
|580
|290
|287
|5
|Tennessee
|+5
|581
|301
|280
|6
|Michigan
|+8
|584
|295
|289
|7
|USF
|+26
|602
|302
|300
|8
|Purdue
|+28
|604
|304
|300
|9
|Michigan State
|+29
|605
|302
|303
|10
|British Columbia
|+35
|611
|308
|303
|11
|Rutgers
|+39
|615
|307
|308
|12
|Central Michigan
|+62
|638
|321
|317
Individual Leaders
|Pos
|Player
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|1
|Veronika Kedroňová (Kent State)
|-8
|136
|66
|70
|2
|Balma Davalos (Auburn)
|-6
|138
|72
|66
|T3
|Anne Fernandez (Auburn)
|-5
|139
|68
|71
|T3
|Madison Messimer (Tennessee)
|-5
|139
|69
|70
|5
|Leon Takagi (Kent State)
|-3
|141
|69
|72
Virginia Individuals
|Pos
|Player
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|T5
|Jaclyn LaHa
|-3
|141
|70
|71
|T8
|Kennedy Swedick
|-1
|143
|72
|71
|T23
|Remi Bacardi
|+3
|147
|73
|74
|T31
|Elsie MacCleery
|+7
|149
|75
|74
|44
|Mira Berglund
|+16
|153
|81
|72