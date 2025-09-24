Cavaliers Welcome No. 8 Florida State in Friday Primetime Affair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Nearly three decades removed from what many still consider to be the most iconic victory in program history, Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) meets No. 8 Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC) under the Friday night lights (Sept. 26) at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of UVA’s 33-28 triumph over the then-second-ranked Seminoles on Nov. 2, 1995, the Cavaliers will honor that historic team by wearing 1995-inspired throwback uniforms Friday night.

GAME DETAILS →

Date: Friday, Sept. 26

Time: 7 p.m.

Television: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 84

Theme: True Blue Game – WEAR BLUE!

Parking Update

Parking lots near Scott Stadium will remain open for most regular university operations throughout the day. At 3 p.m., parking officials will begin relocating vehicles from reserved spaces with an anticipated completion around 4:45 p.m., at which time tailgating may begin. Only vehicles with a valid VAF hangtag will be permitted to enter lots at 4:45 p.m.

The JPJ lots and garage, Fontaine Research Park lots and garage, D3 and the Park lots will open for gameday parking beginning at 3 p.m. These lots are free and do not require a parking pass, but availability is first-come, first-served.

Limited fan shuttle service will begin three hours before kickoff, with additional buses coming online as regular weekday service winds down.

Paid parking is available at the Crispell Drive and Emmet/Ivy parking garages. Spaces are first-come, first-served and can be reserved in advance through Clutch ! Paid parking is also available (on-site only) at Central Grounds Garage on a first-come, first-served basis with limited availability.

Police and public safety officers will be on hand to assist with traffic flow. Due to expected congestion on Emmet Street/US-29, Ivy Road, University Avenue, and the Jefferson Park Avenue/Fontaine Avenue area, local drivers are encouraged to ride together and use alternate routes when possible.

For more information, visit Virginia Football Gameday Parking →