Cavaliers Welcome No. 8 Florida State in Friday Primetime Affair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Nearly three decades removed from what many still consider to be the most iconic victory in program history, Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) meets No. 8 Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC) under the Friday night lights (Sept. 26) at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
To commemorate the 30th anniversary of UVA’s 33-28 triumph over the then-second-ranked Seminoles on Nov. 2, 1995, the Cavaliers will honor that historic team by wearing 1995-inspired throwback uniforms Friday night.
GAME DETAILS →
Date: Friday, Sept. 26
Time: 7 p.m.
Television: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 84
Theme: True Blue Game – WEAR BLUE!
Parking Update
Parking lots near Scott Stadium will remain open for most regular university operations throughout the day. At 3 p.m., parking officials will begin relocating vehicles from reserved spaces with an anticipated completion around 4:45 p.m., at which time tailgating may begin. Only vehicles with a valid VAF hangtag will be permitted to enter lots at 4:45 p.m.
The JPJ lots and garage, Fontaine Research Park lots and garage, D3 and the Park lots will open for gameday parking beginning at 3 p.m. These lots are free and do not require a parking pass, but availability is first-come, first-served.
Limited fan shuttle service will begin three hours before kickoff, with additional buses coming online as regular weekday service winds down.
Paid parking is available at the Crispell Drive and Emmet/Ivy parking garages. Spaces are first-come, first-served and can be reserved in advance through Clutch! Paid parking is also available (on-site only) at Central Grounds Garage on a first-come, first-served basis with limited availability.
Police and public safety officers will be on hand to assist with traffic flow. Due to expected congestion on Emmet Street/US-29, Ivy Road, University Avenue, and the Jefferson Park Avenue/Fontaine Avenue area, local drivers are encouraged to ride together and use alternate routes when possible.
For more information, visit Virginia Football Gameday Parking →
Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Coach Tony Elliott (Sept. 23)
INSIDE FRIDAY’S MATCHUP
- Virginia is 3-1 to start the season for the second-straight year and has at least three wins in its first four games for the fifth time in the last 17 years (2024 – 3-1; 2019 – 4-0; 2018 – 3-1; 2017 – 3-1). UVA has not started 4-1 in back-to-back seasons since 2003-04.
- Friday’s game between Virginia and Florida State will be the first since 2019. With the exception of Cal, which joined the league in 2024, Virginia has played every other ACC school at least once since 2022.
- Virginia is 4-15 all-time against Florida State, but has won two of the last three meetings, including a 31-24 decision at Scott Stadium the last time the two teams met (2019).
- The Cavaliers will host a Friday night game at Scott Stadium for the first time since 2022, when UVA hosted NC State. UVA’s only Friday night home win in the last 10 years came against William & Mary in 2019. UVA is 1-6 in Friday night home games since 2015.
- Friday will be the fourth night game at home of the 2025 season, tied for the most in program history (2025, 2021, 2019, 1984).
- At No. 8 in the AP poll, Florida State is the highest ranked team to come to Scott Stadium since then-No. 7 Notre Dame did so in 2021, and highest ranked ACC opponent at Scott Stadium since then-No. 5 Louisville in 2016.
- Virginia has six wins against AP top-10 opponents in program history – vs. No. 2 FSU (1995); vs. No. 4 FSU (2005); No. 6 North Carolina (1996); No. 7 Georgia Tech (1999); No. 9 Clemson (1990) and No. 10 North Carolina (2023). Five of the six were contested at Scott Stadium.
- Florida State (58.0 ppg) and Virginia (45.5 ppg) are the top-2 scoring teams in the ACC.
- Sporting explosive but balanced attacks, Virginia and USC are the only two FBS teams with at least 1,000 yards rushing and more than 1,200 yards passing. The Cavaliers’ 2,335 total yards are the fourth most of any team in the country.
TOP STORYLINES
- This year is the 30th anniversary of Virginia’s upset win over then-No.2 Florida State in 1995 at Scott Stadium. FSU came into the contest with a record of 29-0 against ACC opponents. The Seminoles won the national championship in 1993 and won or shared the ACC title from 1992-2000. FSU and UVA shared the 1995 ACC title, one of two league championships in Cavalier history (1989, 1995).
- Virginia leads the ACC in eight different statistical categories (third-down percentage defense, blocked punts, first-down offense, fewest fumbles lost, kickoff returns, sacks allowed, time of possession and fewest turnovers lost). FSU leads the ACC in 12 different categories (third-down conversion percentage, fourth-down conversion percentage, fewest penalties, first-down defense, kick return defense, fewest interceptions thrown, passing yards per completion, rushing offense, scoring defense, scoring offense, team passing efficiency and total offense).
- The Cavaliers are coming off their most decisive ACC opener in over 20 years after defeating Stanford 48-20 last Saturday. It was their largest margin of victory in an ACC opener and their most points in an ACC opener since 2004.
- FSU transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos will make his second trip to Scott Stadium in as many years. He was the signal-caller for Boston College last season, when the Cavaliers recorded two interceptions, forced a fumble and sacked Castellanos three times in their 24-14 victory. Both teams had one loss coming into week six last season.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
Shuttle Update
Effective Sept. 13, postgame shuttles bound for JPJ, Darden, D3, and North Grounds will operate on a single-looped route. Prior to boarding a postgame shuttle, fans should confirm their destination (Fontaine Research Park OR JPJ/Darden/D3/North Grounds), enter the correct queue lines at the east or west gates, and follow posted signage. For added convenience, all pregame shuttles will drop off at both the east and west gates of Scott Stadium.
Free gameday parking is available for fans at Fontaine Research Park, JPJ Arena, and North Grounds/D3. All designated free lots are ADA accessible and supported by ADA accessible shuttles to and from Scott Stadium. Accessible parking spaces and shuttle pickup locations can be found on the Scott Stadium interactive map. For more information, visit Virginia Football Gameday Parking →
Fontaine Update
The newly-opened Fontaine Parking Garage provides 1,000 additional free parking spaces for fans on UVA Football game days. Complimentary shuttles will pick up and drop off fans in front of the garage as well as on the opposite side of Fontaine Research Park. The Fontaine shuttle will drop off at the Scott Stadium East and West gates. The garage offers access to electric vehicle charging stations and portable restroom facilities. Grilling is strictly prohibited in or on top of the Fontaine Parking Garage. For more information, visit Virginia Football Gameday Parking →