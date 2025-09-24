Cavaliers Conclude Play at the ITA All-American

CARY, N.C. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team competed at the 2025 ITA Women’s All-American Championship at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.
The Cavaliers had two doubles teams win their first-round matches, but both the tandems of Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang and Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas fell on Thursday in the second round. Xu also competed in the singles main draw, but lost her opener and then was eliminated on Thursday after dropping a match in the consolation bracket.
Yang and Collard both competed in the singles qualifying tournament but did not advance to the main round. Genis Salas and Isabelle Lacy both played in prequalifying singles.
The All-American was the first opportunity for players to qualify for this year’s NCAA Individual Championships. Ten singles players will qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).
The Cavaliers will have two more opportunities to qualify for the NCAA Championships at the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 16-21 in Blacksburg, Va., and the ITA Sectional, Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.
Main Draw
On the first day of the main draw, both doubles teams won their openers to advance to the second round. Four-seed Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang defeated the No. 16 team from UCLA while Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas won in straight sets against the No. 23 team from Arkansas. Both fell on Thursday in the second round.
Xu dropped her first round singles match against No. 53 Rose Marie Nijkamp of Oklahoma State and then lost her consolation bracket opener.
Qualifying
Transfer Vivian Yang moved on to the final round of qualifying singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Barakat Quadre of Oklahoma before falling in straight sets against Deniz Dilek of Georgia in the final round. Melodie Collard dropped her opening match against Tiana Rangan of Wisconsin.
Prequalifying
Martina Genis Salas and Isabelle Lacy both advanced to the second round of prequalifying with straight-set victories. Lacy battled through three sets to top Jaquelyn Ogunwale of Miami to advance to the final round of prequalifying singles before being edged by 19-seed Mia Yamakita of Vanderbilt 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Genis Salas fell in the second round.
RESULTS
Main Draw Doubles
R32 – #9 Viivan Yang/Melodie Collard (VA) def. #16 Bianca Fernandez/Mayu Crossley (UCLA) 6-3, 6-3
R16 – #27 Rosin Gilheary/Gloriana Nahum (OK) def. #9 Vivian Yang/Melodie Collard (VA) 7-6 (4), 6-2
R32 – #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #23 Kate Fakih/Olivia Center (UCLA) 6-4, 6-4
R16 – #39 Maria Sholokhova/Lucie Urbanova (Wisc) def. #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-1, 6-2
Main Draw Singles
R64 – #53 Rose Marie Nijkamp (OK State) def. #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-3, 6-3
C32 – #28 Aysegul Mert (Georgia) def. #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-4-, 6-2
Qualifying Singles
Q64 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. #70 Barakat Quadre (Oklahoma) 6-2, 6-3
Q64 Tiana Rangan (Wisc) def. #77 Melodie Collard (VA) 7-6 (2), 6-2
QFi Deniz Dilek (Georgia) def. #114 Vivian Yang (VA) 6-3, 6-3
Conso – Chloe Noel (Oklahoma) def. #77 Melodie Collard (VA) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3)
Prequalifying Singles
PQ160 – Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Estefania Gonzalez (Incarnate Word) 6-1, 6-3
PQ160 – Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. [21-seed] Anna-Marie Weissheim (UW) 6-0, 6-3
PQ80 – Maria de la Paz Alberto (Iowa St) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 7-5, 7-5
PQ80 – Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Jaquelyn Ogunwale (Miami) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
PQ Finals – [19 Seed] Mia Yamakita (Vandy) def. Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5