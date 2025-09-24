Cavaliers Conclude Play at the ITA All-American

CARY, N.C. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team competed at the 2025 ITA Women’s All-American Championship at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.

The Cavaliers had two doubles teams win their first-round matches, but both the tandems of Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang and Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas fell on Thursday in the second round. Xu also competed in the singles main draw, but lost her opener and then was eliminated on Thursday after dropping a match in the consolation bracket.

Yang and Collard both competed in the singles qualifying tournament but did not advance to the main round. Genis Salas and Isabelle Lacy both played in prequalifying singles.

The All-American was the first opportunity for players to qualify for this year’s NCAA Individual Championships. Ten singles players will qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists) and four doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists).

The Cavaliers will have two more opportunities to qualify for the NCAA Championships at the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 16-21 in Blacksburg, Va., and the ITA Sectional, Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.