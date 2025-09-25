Cavaliers Set to Compete in Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo.— The Virginia No. 6 men’s and No. 18 women’s cross country programs travel to Columbia, Mo. to compete at the Gans Creek Classic at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course hosted by the University of Missouri on Friday, Sept. 26.

How to Follow

The races will be streamed on SEC Network+ and live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Schedule of Events (*Times are central)

8:15 a.m. | Men’s Black Invitational 8k Race

9:00 a.m. | Women’s Gold Invitational 6K Race

9:45 a.m. | Men’s Gold Invitational 8k Race

10:30 a.m. | Women’s Black Invitational 6k Race

11:00 a.m. | Invitational Awards

11:15 a.m. | Men’s Open 8k Race

12:00 p.m. | Women’s Open 6k Race

Rankings

The Virginia men enter the meet ranked No. 6 in the USTFCCCA Week 1 National poll while the women’s team moved up to No. 18. The Cavalier men rank first in the Southeast Region while the women rank second in the regional poll.

Noting the Cavaliers…