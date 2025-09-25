Cavaliers Competing at Liberty Weekend Tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va.– Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team compete as individuals at the Liberty Fall Tournament Sept. 26-28, in Lynchburg, Va.

Players from Liberty, Charlotte, Elon, NCCU, Old Dominion, Penn, UNCW, Virginia, VCU, and William & Mary will compete in the tournament.

Stiles Brockett, Mans Dahlberg, Roy Horovitz and Doug Yaffa are slated to compete.

Live scoring and live streams will not be available for the tournament, but results will be updated on the link at the top of the page.

Full results and a full recap will be posted to this page at the conclusion of the tournament.