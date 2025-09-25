No. 3 Virginia Travels West to Take on Cal and Stanford

BERKELEY, Calif. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team travels west to take on ACC opponents in Cal on Friday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET at Underhill Field in Berkeley, Calif. and Stanford on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. ET at Stanford Varsity Field Hockey Turf in Stanford, Calif.
- Virginia is ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Preseason,Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3 Poll
- Virginia has been ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA poll since the Week 1 poll of the 2022 season
- Freshman Lauren Sloan was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/2) for impressive collegiate debut scoring one goal and contributing one assist in Virginia’s win over No.17 Penn State
- Junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/9) after recording two shutouts in route to 1-0 victories against No.12 Ohio State and No.18 Rutgers
- Lempers has recorded three shutouts against ranked teams including No.12 Ohio State, No.18 Rutgers and No.13 Boston College
- Junior Mia Abello scored two game winning goals in the same weekend against No. 13 Boston College and No. 4 Syracuse
- Sophomore Catalina Quinteros and senior Madison Orsi come off of netting game winners in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge
- Last time out, the Cavaliers were shutout 0-3 in Berkeley, Calif.
- The Cavaliers hold the edge in wins 3-2 in the last five meetings between the two teams
The Cavaliers return to Turf Field to host No. 7 Duke on Friday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. for Alumni Weekend. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.