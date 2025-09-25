No. 3 Virginia Travels West to Take on Cal and Stanford

BERKELEY, Calif. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team travels west to take on ACC opponents in Cal on Friday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET at Underhill Field in Berkeley, Calif. and Stanford on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. ET at Stanford Varsity Field Hockey Turf in Stanford, Calif.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live coverage of both game will be broadcast on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAFieldHockey).

Vs. Cal

Live Stats

Live Stream

Vs. Stanford

Live Stats

Live Stream

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Preseason,Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3 Poll

Virginia has been ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA poll since the Week 1 poll of the 2022 season

Freshman Lauren Sloan was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/2) for impressive collegiate debut scoring one goal and contributing one assist in Virginia’s win over No.17 Penn State

Junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/9) after recording two shutouts in route to 1-0 victories against No.12 Ohio State and No.18 Rutgers

Lempers has recorded three shutouts against ranked teams including No.12 Ohio State, No.18 Rutgers and No.13 Boston College

Junior Mia Abello scored two game winning goals in the same weekend against No. 13 Boston College and No. 4 Syracuse

Sophomore Catalina Quinteros and senior Madison Orsi come off of netting game winners in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge

Last time out, the Cavaliers were shutout 0-3 in Berkeley, Calif.

The Cavaliers hold the edge in wins 3-2 in the last five meetings between the two teams



ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers return to Turf Field to host No. 7 Duke on Friday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. for Alumni Weekend. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.