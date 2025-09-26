Cavaliers Emerge Victorious In Double Overtime Over No. 8 FSU, 46-38

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The tension grew and the anticipation built Friday night until finally, at the end of the second overtime, the home fans at Scott Stadium were able to let loose with a celebration for the ages.

On fourth-and-12 from the Virginia 27-yard line, Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw a pass to the end zone. UVA cornerback Ja’Son Prevard came down with his second interception of the game.

VIRGINIA HAS DONE IT! For just the second time this season, a top-10 team has fallen to an unranked opponent 😮 pic.twitter.com/JQJ275xSaG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2025

This one sealed the Cavaliers’ 46-38 victory over the No. 8 Seminoles, and Prevard had barely gotten his hands on the football when a tidal wave of fans began flooding the field.

The field has been LOST AT SCOTT#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/AFBfl20F2i — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 27, 2025

The victory was the Wahoos’ first over a top-10 opponent at Scott Stadium since 2005, when they knocked off No. 4 Florida State 26-21. It came nearly 30 years after the Hoos handed No. 2 FSU its first conference loss as an ACC member, also at Scott Stadium.

"𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙮'𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙖 𝙨𝙖𝙮 𝙣𝙤! 𝙑𝙞𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖'𝙨 𝙬𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚!"

UVA FSU '95: Go back to that historic November night when @UVAFootball knocked off the 'Noles, as told by @TikiBarber @sharperdefense and Mike Groh #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/obw4VleZWP — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) September 24, 2025

“This is one I’ll remember forever,” said defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter, who’s in his sixth season as a Cavalier.

In front of an ESPN audience and a crowd of 50,107, the largest to see a game at Scott Stadium this season, UVA improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. Florida State fell to 3-1, 0-1.

The Cavaliers nearly avoided overtime, but Florida State scored a touchdown on a fourth-down pass with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Jake Weinberg’s extra point made it 35-35.

The Noles got the ball first in overtime and had to settle for Weinberg’s 36-yard field goal. Virginia’s possession stalled, but Will Bettridge extended the game with a 39-yard field goal.

In the second overtime, the Hoos had the ball first, and quarterback Chandler Morris ran 4 yards for his third rushing touchdown of the game. Under the rules of overtime, Virginia then had to attempt a 2-point conversion, and Morris passed to wide receiver Trell Harris in the back of the end zone to make it 46-38.

A play to remember 🙌 @SIRIUSXM Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/64pFqzeyq2 — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) September 27, 2025

The Noles got no closer than the 22 on the possession that followed, and Prevard’s pick ended an exhilarating game.

“Man, how fun was that?” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said. “That’s what Scott Stadium is supposed to be like.”

There was no shortage of highlights Friday night. Each team came up with two takeaways in the first half, and the score was 21-21 at intermission.

🚫 BLOCK PARTY, swatted by @PrevardJa 🚫 🤝 That's his first INT as a Cavalier! 📺 ESPN | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/h7kbzj8a8G — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 26, 2025

To the delight of the home fans, UVA scored first, on a 6-yard TD pass from Morris to tight end Sage Ennis, a Tallahassee native, and then added a second TD on Morris’ 11-yard run.

He's a TD machine 🎰 Tallahassee native @Sage_Ennis has three TD receptions in his last three appearances 💯 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/ec5tjBGslq — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 26, 2025

That made it 14-0 with 9:43 to play in the second quarter, but the Seminoles were unfazed. They rallied for two touchdowns in a span of 83 seconds to tie the game. Then, after Morris threw his second interception, FSU took its first lead, covering 45 yards on a drive that ended with Castellanos’ 4-yard touchdown run.

This time it was UVA’s turn to show resilience. With the game in danger of slipping from the Hoos, they answered with a 75-yard drive that included a 20-yard completion from Morris to Harris and tailback J’Mari Taylor’s 26-yard touchdown run.

In the third quarter, Virginia regained the lead with a 12-play touchdown drive that covered 75 yards. Eleven of the plays were runs; Morris’ only pass on the drive going to Harris for 8 yards and a critical first down.

FSU responded with its fourth touchdown, and the score was 28-28 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers went ahead on Morris’ 15-yard touchdown pass to tailback Xavier Brown, only to see the Seminoles fight back once again.

Morris finished 26 of 35 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Six players had at least two receptions apiece for the Cavaliers.

Led by Taylor, who carried 27 times for 99 yards and one TD, the Hoos rushed for 2011 yards.

GET OFF 'EM 💪 That's J'Mari Taylor's seventh TD of the year‼️ 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/UybIZABXMy — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 27, 2025

Florida State, which opened the season with a win over Alabama, came in averaging 58.0 points and 628.7 yards per game. Virginia forced three turnovers and recorded five tackles for loss. Safety Devin Neal and linebacker Kam Robinson made 12 and 10 stops, respectively, for UVA.

“That’s the number one offense in the country,” Elliott said. “And so all we wanted to do was find a way to get enough stops to give our offense one or two more possessions than the other team.”