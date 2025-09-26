Volleyball Set to Host No. 3 Stanford, Cal at John Paul Jones Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open ACC play for the 2025 season, the Virginia volleyball team (7-3) will welcome No. 3 Stanford (9-2) to John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday (Sept. 27) before closing out the weekend against Cal (3-7) at JPJ on Sunday (Sept. 28).

Match Information

Matchup: No.3 Stanford vs. Virginia

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept 27 • 1 p.m.

Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Cal vs. Virginia

Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 28 • 1:30 p.m.

Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACC Network

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION