Volleyball Set to Host No. 3 Stanford, Cal at John Paul Jones Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open ACC play for the 2025 season, the Virginia volleyball team (7-3) will welcome No. 3 Stanford (9-2) to John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday (Sept. 27) before closing out the weekend against Cal (3-7) at JPJ on Sunday (Sept. 28).
Match Information
Matchup: No.3 Stanford vs. Virginia
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept 27 • 1 p.m.
Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
Matchup: Cal vs. Virginia
Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 28 • 1:30 p.m.
Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACC Network
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION
- General admission tickets are on sale at UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821.
- Single-game general admission tickets start at $9, while JPJ general admission season passes for all five matches can be purchased for $33.
- Parking will be available to the public free of charge in all surrounding JPJ lots, including the JPJ garage.
- Fans interested in purchasing a suite should call the ticket office at 434-924-8821 to learn more about pricing and availability.
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Cardinal of Stanford are meeting for just the third time in program history on Saturday and for the second time in Charlottesville. Stanford swept the 2001 meeting in Charlottesville and the 2024 meeting in Palo Alto.
- Cal and Virginia have also only faced off on the volleyball court twice. The Bears swept the first meeting in 2011 before the Hoos topped them in four sets last year in Berkeley.
- For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.
IMPORTED A PAIR OF WINS
- To close out non-conference play, Virginia headed to the Ohio State-hosted Sports Import Classic against OSU and Troy.
- UVA opened the weekend with a five-set thriller over Ohio State. It was only the program’s second win ever over a team from the Big 10 and second in as many weeks.
- In the sweep over Troy, Kate Dean recorded 11 total blocks. The most by a Hoo in a match since Abby Tadder in 2023.
DOUBLE DIP AGAINST MICHIGAN
- To wrap up the home non-conference portion of the 2025 season, Virginia hosted Big 10 foe Michigan for a pair of matches at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.
- Virginia’s five-set win in the weekend opener was the Cavaliers’ first win over a power conference opponent in non-conference play since 2016 and the first-ever win over a Big 10 program in program history.
HOT START HOOS
- To start the season, Virginia opened the year by dominating the DC Challenge over Georgetown, George Washington and Howard. The 3-0 start for UVA was the first of the Wells era and the first since 2014.
- In the Shannon Wells era, the Cavaliers are 40-21 in matches played during August and September, including an 11-2 mark during the historic 2024 season.
VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS
- Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, seven are new to the roster.
- The Cavaliers’ roster features four transfers: Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from Ole Miss, Hannah Scott (S) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.
- Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.
LOOK HOOS BACK
- The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.
- Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.
- The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round the rest of the class.
THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24
- The Cavaliers’ 21 wins during the 2024 season were the most by UVA since winning 23 during the 2006 season
- UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since winning 11 in 2013.
- Virginia rode the 21 wins to a berth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. It was the first postseason appearance since making the NCAA Tournament in 1999.