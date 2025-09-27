Hoos Ride Home-Field Advantage to Epic Win

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — He waited three-plus years for the atmosphere at Scott Stadium to provide a significant home-field advantage for his football team, and University of Virginia head coach Tony Elliott might have wondered at times if that day would ever come.

His first three seasons at UVA included two wins over ranked opponents—No. 10 North Carolina in 2023 and No. 23 Pittsburgh last year—but those games were on the road. Coming into this season, the Cavaliers were 6-12 overall and 2-10 in ACC games under Elliott at 61,500-seat Scott Stadium, where attendance has often been underwhelming.

Not Friday night. An announced crowd of 50,107—the largest at Scott Stadium this season—turned out to see Virginia take on No. 8 Florida State. FSU fans showed up in big numbers, but so did UVA supporters, and the blue-clad crowd had plenty to cheer in a game that took two overtimes to decide.

On a fourth-down pass to the end zone by Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos, cornerback Ja’Son Prevard came down with his second interception of the game, sealing Virginia’s 46-38 victory.

Prevard had barely gotten his hands on the football when a tidal wave of fans flooded the field, and the celebration lasted long into the night.

“Man, how fun was that?” Elliott said at his postgame press conference. “That’s what Scott Stadium is supposed to be like. And that’s what I envisioned when I decided to take the job here, the potential.

“Really, really proud of the students and the fans for showing up. It made a difference. It made it a very, very difficult place for a good football team to come in here to play … The atmosphere was unbelievable. It felt like a championship kind of game, and that’s what we desire to be as a program. That’s where we want to go. But we’ve all got to do it together. So I just appreciate everybody for showing up and making Scott Stadium what it is, is a very difficult place for opponents to play.”

“It felt kinda like at home…it’s what I believed that Virginia could become” @Coach_TElliott on @ACCFootball Huddle#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/d2SnRAK2wl — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 27, 2025

UVA improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. Florida State fell to 3-1, 0-1.

The Cavaliers nearly avoided overtime, but the Seminoles scored on a fourth-down pass with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Jake Weinberg’s extra point made it 35-35.

The Noles got the ball first in overtime and had to settle for Weinberg’s 36-yard field goal. Virginia’s possession stalled, but Will Bettridge extended the game with a 39-yard field goal.

In the second overtime, the Hoos had the ball first, and the possession ended with quarterback Chandler Morris’ 4-yard touchdown run. Under the rules of overtime, Virginia then had to attempt a 2-point conversion, and Morris passed to wide receiver Trell Harris in the back of the end zone to make it 46-38.

FSU got no closer than the 22 on the possession that followed, and Prevard’s pick ended an exhilarating game. The atmosphere brought back memories of Virginia’s wins at Scott Stadium over South Carolina in 2002 and Clemson in 2004, both of which propelled the program forward.

Morris, who ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more Friday night, was asked about fans’ takeover of the field.

“That’s awesome,” he said. “That’s what you dream of. That’s why they showed up. They were planning on storming the field tonight, and I’m glad they got to.”