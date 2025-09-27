Dylan Dietrich Qualifies for NCAA Singles Championship

TULSA, Okla.– Virginia junior Dylan Dietrich finished as a singles semifinalist at the 2025 ITA Men’s All-American Championship, held Sept. 20-28 at the Michael Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Dietrich, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, advanced through the main draw singles bracket to the semifinals. The finish earns him an invitation to compete in the 2025 NCAA Singles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The eight quarterfinalists and the two consolation singles finalists at the ITA All-American all earn NCAA Singles bids.

Dietrich topped No. 67 Jack Anthrop of Ohio State on Friday in the Round of 16, 6-4, 6-4, to secure his invitation. He advanced to the semifinals after his quarterfinal opponent, No. 1 seed DK Suresh of Wake Forest, withdrew due to injury. He was edged in a tiebreaker to decide the semifinals, falling to 3-seed Jay Friend of Arizona, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Sophomore Keegan Rice also competed in the main singles draw, earning a spot in the bracket by advancing through the qualifying draw. Rice, who is ranked No. 98 in the ITA Singles Rankings, topped No. 29 Antoine Ghibaudo of Kentucky 7-6 (3), 6-2, to advance to the second round of the main draw before being edged in three close sets by 8-seed Sebastian Dominko of Notre Dame.

Sophomore Jangjun Kim and senior Mäns Dahlberg competed in the prequalifying singles draw, but did not advance.

The Cavaliers will have two more opportunities to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships at the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 9-13 in Blacksburg, Va., and the ITA Sectional, Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.