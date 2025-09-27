Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Dylan Dietrich Qualifies for NCAA Singles Championship

TULSA, Okla.– Virginia junior Dylan Dietrich finished as a singles semifinalist at the 2025 ITA Men’s All-American Championship, held Sept. 20-28 at the Michael Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Dietrich, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, advanced through the main draw singles bracket to the semifinals. The finish earns him an invitation to compete in the 2025 NCAA Singles Championships, being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The eight quarterfinalists and the two consolation singles finalists at the ITA All-American all earn NCAA Singles bids.

Dietrich topped No. 67 Jack Anthrop of Ohio State on Friday in the Round of 16, 6-4, 6-4, to secure his invitation. He advanced to the semifinals after his quarterfinal opponent, No. 1 seed DK Suresh of Wake Forest, withdrew due to injury. He was edged in a tiebreaker to decide the semifinals, falling to 3-seed Jay Friend of Arizona, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Sophomore Keegan Rice also competed in the main singles draw, earning a spot in the bracket by advancing through the qualifying draw. Rice, who is ranked No. 98 in the ITA Singles Rankings, topped No. 29 Antoine Ghibaudo of Kentucky  7-6 (3), 6-2, to advance to the second round of the main draw before being edged in three close sets by 8-seed Sebastian Dominko of Notre Dame.

Sophomore Jangjun Kim and senior Mäns Dahlberg competed in the prequalifying singles draw, but did not advance.

The Cavaliers will have two more opportunities to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships at the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 9-13 in Blacksburg, Va., and the ITA Sectional, Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

RECAPS

Main Draw

Dylan Dietrich, the No. 7 seed in the singles draw, topped Eli Stephenson of Kentucky in straight sets to advance to the second round where he defeated #37 Jonah Braswell of Texas, also in straight sets.

Keegan Rice picked up a straight-set win against #29 Antoine Ghibaudo of Kentucky in his main draw debut. He was edged 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 by 8-seed, Sebastian Dominko of Notre Dame on Thursday in the second round. Rice dropped down into the consolation bracket, but was eliminated on Friday with a loss against Eli Stephenson of Kentucky.

Qualifying

Keegan Rice advanced to the final round of singles qualifying with a 6-1, 7-5 win against Florida’s Andreas Timini. He defeated 3-seed, Zoran Ludoski of Arizona 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the main draw.

Prequalifying

Both Mans Dahlberg and Jangjun Kim fell in the opening round of prequalifying singles while Kim and Keegan Rice fell in doubles.  They will all play consolation matches on Sunday.

RESULTS

Main Draw Singles
R64 – #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Eli Stephenson (UK), 6-4, 6-2
R32 – #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #37 Jonah Braswell (Texas) 6-4, 6-4
R16 –  #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #67 Jack Anthrop (Ohio St), 6-4, 6-4
QF –  #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #3 DK Suresh (Wake Forest), w/o inj.
SF –  #5 Jay Friend (Az) def. #9 Dylan Dietrich (VA), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2)

R64 – #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #29 Antoine Ghibaudo (UK) 7-6 (3), 6-2
R32 – #10 Sebastian Dominko (ND) def. #98 Keegan Rice (VA) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5
C32 – Elis Stephenson (UK) def. #98 Keegan Rice (VA) 7-6 (8), 6-4

Qualifying Singles
Q64 – #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Andreas Timini (FLA) 6-1, 7-5
Q Final – #98 Keegan Rice (VA)  def.  #63 Zoran Ludoski (Arizona) 6-1, 6-1

Prequalifying Singles
PQ160 – Marko Mesarovic (Clemson) def. Kangjun Kim (VA) 6-4, 6-4
PQ160 – Daniel Phillips (Tulane) def. Mans Dahlberg (VA) 6-4, 5-7, 7-5
Conso – Baran Soyler (AZ) def. Mans Dahlberg (VA) 6-4, 7-5
Conso – Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Henry Lamchinniah (Neb) 6-2, 6-2

Prequalifying Doubles
PQ32 – Taym Alazmeh/Daniel Rakhmatullayev (Mich St) def. Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-4, 6-4

Cavaliers Competing at the 2025 ITA Men’s All-American Championships 

  • Main Draw Singles: [7 Seed] Dylan Dietrich
  • Main Draw Doubles: Dyaln Dietrich & Mans Dahlberg (withdrew)
  • Qualifying Singles:  [17 Seed] Keegan Rice
  • Prequalifying Singles: [21 Seed] Mans Dahlberg, Jangjun Kim, Roy Horovitz (withdrew)
  • Prequalifying Doubles: [4 Seed] Keegan Rice & Jangjun Kim

Structure of the 2025 ITA Men’s All-American Championships 

  • Singles: Pre-Qualifying (160), Qualifying (64), Main Draw (64)
  • Doubles: Pre-Qualifying (32), Qualifying (32), Main Draw (32)
  • Twenty players will advance from prequalifying into the qualifying singles draw. Sixteen players will advance from the qualifying draw into the main draw
  • Eight teams advance from both prequalifying and qualifying doubles
  • Qualifying and prequalifying brackets have one consolation match for players who drop their first-round contest
  • Main draw singles and doubles have full consolation draws

SCHEDULE INFORMATION
Pre-Qualifying
Saturday, Sept. 20 – Singles R160, Doubles R32
Sunday, Sept. 21 – Singles R80, Singles R40, Doubles R16, one round of consolation singles & doubles

Qualifying
Monday, Sept. 22 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Tuesday, Sept. 23 – Singles R32, Doubles R16, one round of consolation singles & doubles

Main Draw
Wednesday, Sept. 24 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Thursday, Sept. 25 – Singes R32, Singles Cons. R32a, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16
Friday, Sept. 26 – Singles R16, Singles QF, Singles Cons. R32b, Singles Cons. R16a, Doubles QF, Doubles Cons. QF
Saturday, Sept. 27 – Singles Semifinals, Singles Cons. R16b, Singles Cons. QF, Doubles Semifinals, Doubles Cons. Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 28 – Singles Final, Singles Cons Semifinals, Doubles Final, Doubles Cons. Final

