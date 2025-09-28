Virginia Visits Colonial Country Club for Hogan Collegiate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia men’s golf team returns to action on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 29-30) at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab. The 54-hole tournament takes place at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth Texas.

The 15-team field includes 13 schools ranked in the nation’s top 25 according to the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll. Senior Ben James is among the 10 individuals top 25 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), eight of the top nine players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking and seven 2025 Walker Cup participants.

This year’s Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational Presented by Charles Schwab winner will receive an invitation to play in the PGA Tour’s 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge (May 25-31).

Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239875/scoring/team

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. Teams will play 36 holes on Monday and finish with the final 18 holes on Tuesday.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (Sept. 19) – No. 8

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (Preseason) – n/a

Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 6

Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 2

Cavalier Lineup



Ben James

Bryan Lee

Paul Chang

Josh Duangmanee

Maxi Puregger

The Field (Golf Coaches Association of American Rankings)

No. 1 Auburn

No. 2 Arizona State

No. 5 Texas

No. 6 Vanderbilt

No. 7 Oklahoma

No. 8 Virginia

No. 11 Alabama

No. 14 North Carolina

No. 16 Texas A&M

No. 18 Georgia Tech

No. 19 Texas Tech

No. 20 Pepperdine

No. 21 Georgia

Stanford

TCU

The Course

Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,289 yards), Fort Worth, Texas

The golf course at Colonial Country Club was designed by John Bredemus of Texas and Perry Maxwell of Oklahoma. The par-70 course, currently at 7,289 yards is bordered on the northern edge by the Trinity River (Clear Fork) with the rest of the course surrounded by the neighboring residential area. The course length in 1941 was 7,035 yards, considerably long for the era.

The Colonial golf tournament has been held every year since 1946, with exceptions in 1949 (flooding of the Trinity River) and 1975, when the club hosted the second Tournament Players Championship in August. The most noteworthy winner of the tournament is Ben Hogan; the late Fort Worth resident won five times, which earned the course the nickname “Hogan’s Alley.”