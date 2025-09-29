Kam Robinson to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 30) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Kam Robinson and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market. Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of food, beverage, and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market.

Robinson tallied 10 tackles, including one sack, in UVA’s 46-38 double-overtime thriller over No. 8 Florida State last Friday (Sept. 26). Robinson’s performance marked the fourth double-digit tackle performance of his career. In his season debut against Stanford (Sept. 20), Robinson’s seven tackles were a team high.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.

Up next, No. 24 Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC) travels Louisville (4-0, 1-0 ACC), which received votes in today’s AP poll, for its ACC road opener. Kickoff from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

To ring in UVA Football’s return to the top-25 rankings, Virginia Athletics has announced a 25% off flash sale on single-game tickets for the Cavaliers’ upcoming home contests against Washington State (Oct. 18) and Wake Forest (Nov. 8). Tickets start at $22.50. Fans can also secure two lower-level tickets for just $75 total.