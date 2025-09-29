Swedick Leads Cavaliers Through 36 Holes at Windy City Collegiate Classic

GOLF, Ill. – The Virginia women’s golf team sits in eighth place after two rounds of the Windy City Classic at Glen View Club. The Cavaliers posted rounds of 290 and 287 for a 577 total (+1). Northwestern leads the tournament after posting a 36-hole score of 13-under 563.

Sophomore Kennedy Swedick led the way, firing a second-round 68 to move into a tie for fifth overall at 4-under 140. Freshman Remi Bacardi is tied for 16th at 1-under 143, highlighted by a 3-under 69 in the opening round. Jaclyn LaHa and Mira Berglund both sit at 4-over 148 (T40), while Elsie MacCleery is tied for 51st at 7-over 151.

Northwestern’s Arianna Lau and Stanford individual Kelly Xu share the lead at 6-under 138, alongside UCLA’s Jeonghyun Lee.

The Cavaliers will be back on the course for the final round of competition tomorrow (Sept. 30) beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Virginia will be paired with Illinois and Iowa State.

Team Standings

Pos Team To Par Total R1 R2 1 Northwestern -13 563 278 285 2 SMU -11 565 282 283 3 Michigan State -7 569 288 281 4 Duke -6 570 283 287 5 UCLA -3 573 288 285 6 Iowa State -2 574 293 281 7 Illinois E 576 289 287 8 Virginia +1 577 290 287 9 Purdue +8 584 284 300 10 Columbia +25 601 298 303 11 Augusta +28 604 307 297

Individual Leaders

Pos Player To Par Total R1 R2 T1 Kelly Xu (Stanford)* -6 138 70 68 T1 Jeonghyun Lee (UCLA) -6 138 70 68 T3 Ana Sofia Murcia (Michigan St.) -5 139 68 71 T3 Pimkwan Chookaew (Iowa State) -5 139 70 69 T5 Kennedy Swedick (Virginia) -4 140 72 68 T5 Emily Odwin (SMU) -4 140 71 69 T5 Arianna Lau (Northwestern) -4 140 69 71

*-Competing as an individual

Virginia Individuals