Swedick Leads Cavaliers Through 36 Holes at Windy City Collegiate Classic

GOLF, Ill. – The Virginia women’s golf team sits in eighth place after two rounds of the Windy City Classic at Glen View Club. The Cavaliers posted rounds of 290 and 287 for a 577 total (+1). Northwestern leads the tournament after posting a 36-hole score of 13-under 563.
Sophomore Kennedy Swedick led the way, firing a second-round 68 to move into a tie for fifth overall at 4-under 140. Freshman Remi Bacardi is tied for 16th at 1-under 143, highlighted by a 3-under 69 in the opening round. Jaclyn LaHa and Mira Berglund both sit at 4-over 148 (T40), while Elsie MacCleery is tied for 51st at 7-over 151.
Northwestern’s Arianna Lau and Stanford individual Kelly Xu share the lead at 6-under 138, alongside UCLA’s Jeonghyun Lee.
The Cavaliers will be back on the course for the final round of competition tomorrow (Sept. 30) beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Virginia will be paired with Illinois and Iowa State.
Team Standings
|Pos
|Team
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|1
|Northwestern
|-13
|563
|278
|285
|2
|SMU
|-11
|565
|282
|283
|3
|Michigan State
|-7
|569
|288
|281
|4
|Duke
|-6
|570
|283
|287
|5
|UCLA
|-3
|573
|288
|285
|6
|Iowa State
|-2
|574
|293
|281
|7
|Illinois
|E
|576
|289
|287
|8
|Virginia
|+1
|577
|290
|287
|9
|Purdue
|+8
|584
|284
|300
|10
|Columbia
|+25
|601
|298
|303
|11
|Augusta
|+28
|604
|307
|297
Individual Leaders
|Pos
|Player
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|T1
|Kelly Xu (Stanford)*
|-6
|138
|70
|68
|T1
|Jeonghyun Lee (UCLA)
|-6
|138
|70
|68
|T3
|Ana Sofia Murcia (Michigan St.)
|-5
|139
|68
|71
|T3
|Pimkwan Chookaew (Iowa State)
|-5
|139
|70
|69
|T5
|Kennedy Swedick (Virginia)
|-4
|140
|72
|68
|T5
|Emily Odwin (SMU)
|-4
|140
|71
|69
|T5
|Arianna Lau (Northwestern)
|-4
|140
|69
|71
*-Competing as an individual
Virginia Individuals
|Pos
|Player
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|T5
|Kennedy Swedick
|-4
|140
|72
|68
|T16
|Remi Bacardi
|-1
|143
|69
|74
|T40
|Jaclyn LaHa
|+4
|148
|75
|73
|T40
|Mira Berglund
|+4
|148
|76
|72
|T51
|Elsie MacCleery
|+7
|151
|74
|77