Three Cavaliers Nab ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football players Chandler Morris (quarterback), Mitchell Melton (defensive lineman) and Ja’son Prevard (defensive back) have garnered weekly recognition from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league office announced Monday (Sept. 29). Monday’s announcement marks the second straight in which UVA had three players recognized by the ACC.

All three were instrumental in the Cavaliers’ 46-38 double-overtime victory over No. 8 Florida State at Scott Stadium last Friday night (Sept. 26), UVA’s first top-10 win at Scott Stadium in 20 years.

For the second straight game, Morris was responsible for five touchdowns (3 rush, 2 pass), including the go-ahead score on a four-yard scramble in the second overtime. In addition to tying his career high of five touchdowns, Morris finished 26-for-35 with 229 yards passing. He added 37 yards on the ground and became the first Cavalier quarterback since 2019 to rush for three touchdowns in a game. Morris ranks first in the ACC and No. 8 in FBS with 86 points responsible for. Additionally, and for the second straight week, Morris was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 weekly honor, which due to high number of outstanding QB performances was bestowed to 16 players for games played last week.

Melton recorded a career-high seven tackles from his defensive end position, spearheading a front that tallied five tackles for loss on the day. The graduate transfer from Ohio State also forced the first fumble of his career and logged his team-best fourth tackle for loss this season.

Prevard had two interceptions, including one on the final play of the game to seal the victory for the Hoos. His takeaway in the first quarter came on a dazzling athletic effort in which he batted an FSU pass attempt and caught the ball after blitzing off the edge. Prevard became the first UVA player to record two interceptions in a game since 2020. He also added two tackles and a pass breakup in the win.

Week 5 ACC Football Players of the Week

Quarterback of the Week: Chandler Morris, Virginia

Running Back of the Week: Nate Sheppard, Duke

Receiver of the Week: Chris Bell, Louisville

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Brian Parker II, Duke

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Mitchell Melton, Virginia

Linebacker of the Week: T.J. Quinn, Louisville

Defensive Back of the Week: Ja’son Prevard, Virginia

Specialist of the Week: John Love, Virginia Tech

Rookie of the Week: Nate Sheppard, Duke

Up next, No. 24 Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC) travels Louisville (4-0, 1-0 ACC), which received votes in today’s AP poll, for its ACC road opener. Kickoff from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

