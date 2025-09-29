Virginia Named Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Team of the Week

DALLAS (FWAA) – The Virginia Cavaliers knocked off then-No. 8 Florida State in overtime Friday, setting loose a wild celebration as Virginia won its fourth home game of the season, 46-38. For taking its highest-ranked win at Scott Stadium in the last 20 years, Virginia has earned the Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Team of the Week for games the weekend of Sept. 27, as selected by the All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America.

This is the third time for Virginia (4-1, 2-0 in the ACC) to receive the award from the FWAA and the first time in two seasons since it won at No. 10 North Carolina, 31-27, the weekend of Oct. 21, 2023.

The victory was Virginia’s first over a top-10 opponent at Scott Stadium since 2005, when it also knocked off the then-No. 4 Seminoles 26-21, and comes 30 years after the Cavaliers gave then-No. 2 FSU its first conference loss as an ACC member, also at Scott Stadium. It was Virginia’s first win at home over a ranked opponent since defeating then-No. 15 North Carolina in 2020 and also marks the second by an unranked FBS team over a top-10 team this season – the other was then-unranked Florida State’s win over then-No. 8 Alabama on Aug. 30.

Since 2002, the FWAA has named a National Team of the Week. Coming into the 2025 season, 284 teams have been honored, including 101 different Division I programs. Each honored team will receive a custom Pop-Tarts “care package” along with a hand-crafted game ball made in America by Dallas-based Big Game USA, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom footballs.

Other National Team of the Week nominees for the weekend of Sept. 27 included: