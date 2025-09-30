Cavaliers Share Title at Hogan Collegiate

FORT WORTH, Texas – Virginia earned four-way share of the team championship at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab on Tuesday (Sept. 30). Senior Ben James tied for first after 54 holes in individual competition but lost in a five-man playoff.

Virginia, North Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt were all crowned co-champions in the event held at Colonial Country Club. It was UVA’s first team win of the fall and first since taking home the ACC Tournament crown this past April.

James shot a 3-over, 73 in the final round that was good enough to get him into the playoff. With a birdie on the first playoff hole, Georgia Tech’s Albert Hansson won the individual title and an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge May 28-31, 2026.

Senior Bryan Lee shot a 1-under 69 to match the second-lowest score of the day by any player in the field. He finished tied for eighth and was 1-over (69-73-69, 211) in the two-day competition. Lee tallied three birdies on the day and was 2-under on this final 11 holes. Josh Duangmanee turned in a top 20 finish after tying for 17th. He shot a 3-over 73 in the final round and was 3-over (67-73-73, 213) for the tournament.

The team win is the 29th under the direction of head coach Bowen Sargent.

Virginia’s fall slate resumes Oct. 24-26 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM TO PAR RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 T1 Virginia +10 273 286 291 T1 North Carolina +10 279 284 287 T1 Texas +10 285 283 282 T1 Vanderbilt +10 285 283 282 5 Pepperdine +12 288 286 278 6 Alabama +13 288 281 284 7 Georgia Tech +14 281 286 287 T8 Auburn +16 277 294 285 T8 Texas Tech +16 274 288 294 10 Oklahoma +23 287 284 292 11 Stanford +26 282 290 294 12 Arizona State +27 293 289 283 13 Texas A&M +28 286 295 287 13 TCU +28 288 285 295 15 Georgia +30 297 286 297

VIRGINIA