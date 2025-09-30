Cavaliers Share Title at Hogan Collegiate

FORT WORTH, Texas – Virginia earned four-way share of the team championship at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab on Tuesday (Sept. 30). Senior Ben James tied for first after 54 holes in individual competition but lost in a five-man playoff.
Virginia, North Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt were all crowned co-champions in the event held at Colonial Country Club. It was UVA’s first team win of the fall and first since taking home the ACC Tournament crown this past April.
James shot a 3-over, 73 in the final round that was good enough to get him into the playoff. With a birdie on the first playoff hole, Georgia Tech’s Albert Hansson won the individual title and an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge May 28-31, 2026.
Senior Bryan Lee shot a 1-under 69 to match the second-lowest score of the day by any player in the field. He finished tied for eighth and was 1-over (69-73-69, 211) in the two-day competition. Lee tallied three birdies on the day and was 2-under on this final 11 holes. Josh Duangmanee turned in a top 20 finish after tying for 17th. He shot a 3-over 73 in the final round and was 3-over (67-73-73, 213) for the tournament.
The team win is the 29th under the direction of head coach Bowen Sargent.
Virginia’s fall slate resumes Oct. 24-26 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.
LEADERBOARD
|PL.
|TEAM
|TO PAR
|RD 1
|RD 2
|RD 3
|T1
|Virginia
|+10
|273
|286
|291
|T1
|North Carolina
|+10
|279
|284
|287
|T1
|Texas
|+10
|285
|283
|282
|T1
|Vanderbilt
|+10
|285
|283
|282
|5
|Pepperdine
|+12
|288
|286
|278
|6
|Alabama
|+13
|288
|281
|284
|7
|Georgia Tech
|+14
|281
|286
|287
|T8
|Auburn
|+16
|277
|294
|285
|T8
|Texas Tech
|+16
|274
|288
|294
|10
|Oklahoma
|+23
|287
|284
|292
|11
|Stanford
|+26
|282
|290
|294
|12
|Arizona State
|+27
|293
|289
|283
|13
|Texas A&M
|+28
|286
|295
|287
|13
|TCU
|+28
|288
|285
|295
|15
|Georgia
|+30
|297
|286
|297
VIRGINIA
|PL.
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|RD 1
|RD 2
|RD 3
|T1
|Ben James
|-1
|67
|69
|73
|T8
|Bryan Lee
|+1
|69
|73
|69
|T17
|Josh Duangmanee
|+3
|67
|73
|73
|T61
|Paul Chang
|+13
|70
|75
|78
|T61
|Maxi Puregger
|+13
|76
|71
|76