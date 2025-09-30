Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Men's Golf
. Men's Golf

Cavaliers Share Title at Hogan Collegiate

Final Results

FORT WORTH, Texas – Virginia earned four-way share of the team championship at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab on Tuesday (Sept. 30). Senior Ben James tied for first after 54 holes in individual competition but lost in a five-man playoff.

Virginia, North Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt were all crowned co-champions in the event held at Colonial Country Club. It was UVA’s first team win of the fall and first since taking home the ACC Tournament crown this past April.

James shot a 3-over, 73 in the final round that was good enough to get him into the playoff. With a birdie on the first playoff hole, Georgia Tech’s Albert Hansson won the individual title and an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge May 28-31, 2026.

Senior Bryan Lee shot a 1-under 69 to match the second-lowest score of the day by any player in the field. He finished tied for eighth and was 1-over (69-73-69, 211) in the two-day competition. Lee tallied three birdies on the day and was 2-under on this final 11 holes. Josh Duangmanee turned in a top 20 finish after tying for 17th. He shot a 3-over 73 in the final round and was 3-over (67-73-73, 213) for the tournament.

The team win is the 29th under the direction of head coach Bowen Sargent.

Virginia’s fall slate resumes Oct. 24-26 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM TO PAR RD 1 RD 2 RD 3
T1  Virginia +10 273 286 291
T1  North Carolina +10 279 284 287
T1  Texas +10 285 283 282
T1  Vanderbilt +10 285 283 282
5  Pepperdine +12 288 286 278
6  Alabama +13 288 281 284
7  Georgia Tech +14 281 286 287
T8  Auburn +16 277 294 285
T8  Texas Tech +16 274 288 294
10  Oklahoma +23 287 284 292
11  Stanford +26 282 290 294
12  Arizona State +27 293 289 283
13  Texas A&M +28 286 295 287
13  TCU +28 288 285 295
15  Georgia +30 297 286 297

 

VIRGINIA

PL. PLAYER TO PAR RD 1 RD 2 RD 3
 T1  Ben James -1 67 69 73
 T8  Bryan Lee +1 69 73 69
 T17  Josh Duangmanee +3 67 73 73
 T61  Paul Chang +13 70 75 78
 T61  Maxi Puregger +13 76 71 76

