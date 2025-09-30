Martin Earns ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Gary Martin of the Virginia men’s cross country program was named the ACC Performer of the Week after an impressive season opener at the 2025 Gans Creek Classic, the league office announced Tuesday (Sept. 30).

The Virginia men turned in an impressive performance at the 2025 Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Mo. as the Cavaliers finished runner-up in the team standings with a total of 107 points. Gary Martin led the way with a ninth-place finish in the men’s 8k gold invitational race crossing the line in 22:51.1. The Warminster, Pa. native led a trio of Cavaliers to finish in the top 30 of 251 competitors including Justin Wachtel with a new personal best of 22:54.5 in 12th place, Will Anthony (23:05.2) in 25th place and Nate Mountain (23:06.1) in 29th place.

The Cavaliers finished just behind the No. 1 ranked team in Iowa State with a total of 47 points. Virginia was the top ACC team to finish as No. 12 Syracuse (229) took sixth, No. 9 Wake Forest finished ninth (312), No. 7 Stanford (456) was 15th and Duke finished 27th overall. The team also topped No. 4 BYU as the Cougars finished in fifth place with 199 points.

The Virginia No.4 men’s and No.16 women’s cross country teams will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 17 as the team hosts the 2025 Panorama Farms Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Va. The men’s 8k race is set to being at 8:45 a.m. while the women’s 5k race will being at 9:30 a.m.