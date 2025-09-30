Morris, Prevard Garner National Weekly Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two Cavaliers received national recognition this week as Chandler Morris (QB) was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week and Ja’son Prevard earned Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week honors, it was announced Tuesday (Sept. 30). Both Morris and Prevard also received ACC weekly honors Monday (Sept. 29).

The accolades follow Morris and Prevard’s standout performances in last Friday’s 46-38 double-overtime win over No. 8 Florida State, UVA’s highest-ranked victory at Scott Stadium in 20 years.

For the second straight game, Morris was responsible for five touchdowns (3 rush, 2 pass), including the go-ahead score on a four-yard scramble in the second overtime. In addition to tying his career high of five touchdowns, Morris finished 26-for-35 with 229 yards passing. He added 37 yards on the ground and became the first Cavalier quarterback since 2019 to rush for three touchdowns in a game. Morris ranks first in the ACC and No. 8 in FBS with 86 points responsible for.

Additionally, and for the second straight week, Morris was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 weekly honor, which due to high number of outstanding QB performances was bestowed to 16 players for games played last week.

Prevard had two interceptions, including one on the final play of the game to seal the victory for the Hoos. His takeaway in the first quarter came on a dazzling athletic effort in which he batted an FSU pass attempt and caught the ball after blitzing off the edge. Prevard became the first UVA player to record two interceptions in a game since 2020. He also added two tackles and a pass breakup in the win.

Up next, No. 24 Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC) travels Louisville (4-0, 1-0 ACC), which received votes in today’s AP poll, for its ACC road opener. Kickoff from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or playing at a four-year D1 Texas college.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors.