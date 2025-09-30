No. 24 Hoos Turn Page on Big Win

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia football players had Saturday off, and the break gave them more time to savor their memories of the previous night at Scott Stadium.

The players were off Sunday too, but many of them stopped by the Hardie Center for treatment. They were all there Monday to begin their preparations for UVA’s next opponent, unbeaten Louisville, and head coach Tony Elliott met with his senior leadership group before he addressed the entire team.

He asked the seniors if they’d reviewed videotape of UVA’s exhilarating win over then-No. 8 Florida State, and many had already done so. The group told Elliott that, as well as the Wahoos had played, they could have been even better.

The Hoos’ lapses were “evident in the film,” offensive guard Noah Josey said Tuesday. “There was some lack of attention to detail in some areas that we need to get cleaned up. And so for us this week is just about getting back to the details and figuring out how we can get better.”

At his weekly availability at the Hardie Center, Elliott said Tuesday that “it was a good sign that everybody was excited to win but also understands that we haven’t played our best game yet. We left some plays out there on the field. So I think this this group is really starting to understand that it’s not about an opponent. It’s not about the moment of joy in a locker room after the game, so to speak, but it’s about the process of preparing to try and chase your best game, week in and week out.”

In the Cavaliers’ first win over a top-10 opponent at Scott Stadium in 20 years, they knocked off the Seminoles 46-38 in two overtimes, after which jubilant fans stormed the field to celebrate.

Virginia’s supporters were in full voice all game. The noise level at the north end of the stadium, where UVA students congregated, contributed to a crucial penalty on the Seminoles, who were called for a false start in second overtime.

“Really, it kind of was a difference in the game,” Elliott said of the home-field advantage. “So just a big shout-out to the students and the fans for packing Scott and making it what we know it can be: one of the toughest environments in all of college football. So really, really appreciate everybody that came out on Friday night.”

The victory created significant buzz about the Hoos, who moved into The Associated Press’ rankings at No. 24 on Sunday. Now they go on the road to face an opponent to which they’ve dropped three straight games.

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in an ACC game to air on ESPN2, Virginia (4-1, 2-0) meets Louisville (4-0, 1-0) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The Cavaliers lost by seven points to the Cardinals in 2023 and by four points last fall, and Elliott said his team can expect to play more one-possession games as this season unfolds.

“We’ve just got to make sure that as we progress through the week that we don’t try to skip ahead,” Elliott said, “that we commit to the theme of the day and the quality of work that it takes day in and day out in preparation to be ready to play your best on Saturday.”

This is Elliott’s fourth season at Virginia. In his first, 2022, the Cavaliers lost three games by three points or fewer. In 2023, they were 2-5 in games decided by a touchdown or less. They fared better in close games last year, edging Wake Forest 31-30 and No. 23 Pitt 24-19, but they want to take another step forward this season.

“Something we talked about a lot in the offseason was finishing,” said Josey, who’s in his fifth year in the program. “A big mantra of our team coming into this season was finishing in everything that we do. And so I think we just showed that on Friday.”

UVA’s players “didn’t flinch,” Elliott said. “They believed. They believed they were going to win the game. They didn’t necessarily know how it was going to happen, but they believed at the end of the day they were going to make the play or plays to win the game. And I think that’s the difference. So what you saw on Friday night … for us was a culture game, the culture that we’ve been really, really trying to build here, an attitude of belief, an attitude of work, just playing together and being a team.”

As satisfying as the win over FSU was for the program, Elliott said, the Cavaliers shifted their attention to Louisville on Monday. He’s counting on his veteran players to help their teammates “understand that really you don’t change the approach, you don’t change the process,” Elliott said.

“The process stays the same. If anything, you have to insulate yourself more so that you’re not looking at your phone and listening to the text messages and what people are saying. Just focus on what you can control, and that’s how you prepare. But the positive about where we are, especially going into this game at Louisville, is we played at NC State, which is one of the better environments in all the college football. They do a really, really good job of making it difficult on the opposing team and I thought we handled the environment well, so we’ve got a little bit of experience there.”

That was the first of the five road games Virginia will play this season. At Carter-Finley Stadium, NC State rallied for a 35-31 win over UVA on Sept. 6.