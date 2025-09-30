Swedick Finishes Fourth at Windy City Collegiate Classic

GOLF, Ill. – Kennedy Swedick closed out another stellar performance with a final-round 71 to tie for fourth place as the Virginia women’s golf team finished seventh at the Windy City Collegiate Classic. The Cavaliers carded rounds of 290-287-288 for a 1-over 865 total at Glen View Club.

Swedick’s 5-under 211 (72-68-71) marked her third top-10 finish of the fall and tied her with Duke’s Anna Cañado Espinal in fourth place. Her second-round score of 68 matched the lowest single-round score of her career.

Freshman Remi Bacardi capped her tournament with an even-par 72 to place tied for 16th at 1-under 215. Jaclyn LaHa (219, +3) tied for 28th, while Mira Berglund tied for 44th at 7-over 223. Junior Elsie MacCleery rounded out the lineup carding 9-over 225.

UCLA’s Jeonghyun Lee won medalist honors at 8-under 208. Duke and Northwestern shared the team title at 13-under 851.

Team Standings

Pos Team To Par Total R1 R2 R3 T1 Duke -13 851 283 287 281 T1 Northwestern -13 851 278 285 288 3 SMU -6 858 282 283 293 T4 UCLA -5 859 288 285 286 T4 Iowa State -5 859 293 281 285 T4 Michigan State -5 859 288 281 290 7 Virginia +1 865 290 287 288 8 Purdue +10 874 284 300 290 9 Illinois +12 876 289 287 300 10 Columbia +23 887 298 303 286 11 Augusta +39 903 307 297 299

Individual Leaders (Final Top 5)

Pos Player To Par Total R1 R2 R3 1 Jeonghyun Lee (UCLA) -8 208 70 68 70 2 Pimkwan Chookaew (Iowa State) -7 209 70 69 70 3 Ana Sofia Murcia (Michigan St.) -6 210 68 71 71 T4 Kennedy Swedick (Virginia) -5 211 72 68 71 T4 Anna Cañado Espinal (Duke) -5 211 68 73 70

Virginia Individuals (Final)