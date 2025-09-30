Swedick Finishes Fourth at Windy City Collegiate Classic

GOLF, Ill. – Kennedy Swedick closed out another stellar performance with a final-round 71 to tie for fourth place as the Virginia women’s golf team finished seventh at the Windy City Collegiate Classic. The Cavaliers carded rounds of 290-287-288 for a 1-over 865 total at Glen View Club.
Swedick’s 5-under 211 (72-68-71) marked her third top-10 finish of the fall and tied her with Duke’s Anna Cañado Espinal in fourth place. Her second-round score of 68 matched the lowest single-round score of her career.
Freshman Remi Bacardi capped her tournament with an even-par 72 to place tied for 16th at 1-under 215. Jaclyn LaHa (219, +3) tied for 28th, while Mira Berglund tied for 44th at 7-over 223. Junior Elsie MacCleery rounded out the lineup carding 9-over 225.
UCLA’s Jeonghyun Lee won medalist honors at 8-under 208. Duke and Northwestern shared the team title at 13-under 851.
Team Standings
|Pos
|Team
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|T1
|Duke
|-13
|851
|283
|287
|281
|T1
|Northwestern
|-13
|851
|278
|285
|288
|3
|SMU
|-6
|858
|282
|283
|293
|T4
|UCLA
|-5
|859
|288
|285
|286
|T4
|Iowa State
|-5
|859
|293
|281
|285
|T4
|Michigan State
|-5
|859
|288
|281
|290
|7
|Virginia
|+1
|865
|290
|287
|288
|8
|Purdue
|+10
|874
|284
|300
|290
|9
|Illinois
|+12
|876
|289
|287
|300
|10
|Columbia
|+23
|887
|298
|303
|286
|11
|Augusta
|+39
|903
|307
|297
|299
Individual Leaders (Final Top 5)
|Pos
|Player
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Jeonghyun Lee (UCLA)
|-8
|208
|70
|68
|70
|2
|Pimkwan Chookaew (Iowa State)
|-7
|209
|70
|69
|70
|3
|Ana Sofia Murcia (Michigan St.)
|-6
|210
|68
|71
|71
|T4
|Kennedy Swedick (Virginia)
|-5
|211
|72
|68
|71
|T4
|Anna Cañado Espinal (Duke)
|-5
|211
|68
|73
|70
Virginia Individuals (Final)
|Pos
|Player
|To Par
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|T4
|Kennedy Swedick
|-5
|211
|72
|68
|71
|T16
|Remi Bacardi
|-1
|215
|69
|74
|72
|T28
|Jaclyn LaHa
|+3
|219
|75
|73
|71
|T44
|Mira Berglund
|+7
|223
|76
|72
|75
|T50
|Elsie MacCleery
|+9
|225
|74
|77
|74