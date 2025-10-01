No. 16 Virginia Hosts Milwaukee Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 16 Virginia men’s soccer team (5-1-2, 2-0-2 ACC) is set to host Milwaukee (2-3-5, 1-0-2 SUMMIT) at Klöckner Stadium on Wednesday (Oct. 1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
How to Follow:
Wednesday night’s match against Milwaukee will stream on ACC Network Extra which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).
Wednesday night’s match against Milwaukee will stream on ACC Network Extra which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).
For Openers:
- The Cavaliers are set for their first meeting with Milwaukee in the history of the program.
- UVA comes off a 0-0 tie with North Carolina on Friday (Sept. 27). The result marked the fifth Cavalier shutout of the season – just one short of Virginia’s season total from both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
- Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch enters his 30th season at the helm. He has amassed a record of 386-164-75 and guided the program to a pair of NCAA titles and four ACC championships.
Kelderman Returns to Grounds
- Milwaukee head coach Kris Kelderman played four seasons at Virginia from 1987-1990 where he was a two-time All-ACC performer and helped the Cavaliers win the national championship in 1989. He closed out his career in the top-10 in both career points and assists in the UVA record books.
- Kelderman was selected in the 1996 Inaugural MLS Draft as the 80th overall pick by DC United. During his five seasons in Major League Soccer, he spent time with DC United, Miami Fusion and New England Revolution.
Clicking Up Front
- Virginia’s strike partnership of Nick Simmonds and Marco Dos Santos has been prodcutive combining for 11 goal involvements between them.
- Dos Santos leads the ACC averaging nearly an assist per game (.750). Simmonds ranks second in the conference with three goals in league games this season.
Results Against Top-10 Opposition
- Virginia was tested early with a run of three consecutive matches against opponents ranked in the nation’s top-10. The Cavaliers went 2-0-1 against No. 8 Virginia Tech (T, 2-2), No. 6 Louisville (W, 1-0) and No. 1 Wake Forest (W, 6-3).
- The stretch marked the first time UVA matched up with three-straight top-10 opponents since 2022 when Virginia went 2-1-1 against No. 3 Syracuse, No. 10 Pitt, No. 10 Denver and No. 2 Duke.
- The last time UVA opened ACC play with back-to-back road matches against top-10 foes was in 2000, when No. 11 Virginia posted a 2-0 win at No. 5 Wake Forest before defeating No. 10 North Carolina 3-1 in Chapel Hill.
- The Cavaliers hold a record of 96-76-39 against top-10 opposition all-time
- Since the start of 2022, Virginia has recorded 13 positive results (wins or draws) against top-10 opponents with seven of those results coming on the road. That total ranks first in the ACC:
|Result
|Opponent
|Date
|W, 1-0
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|9/24/22
|W, 3-1
|at No. 10 Pitt
|9/30/22
|T, 0-0
|vs No. 2 Duke
|10/7/22
|T, 2-2
|at No. 3 Syracuse
|*11/9/22
|T, 1-1
|vs No. 9 Marshall
|*11/20/22
|T, 1-1
|at No. 9 JMU
|9/12/23
|W, 3-0
|vs No. 8 Louisville
|9/29/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 10 UNC
|10/27/23
|W, 1-0
|vs No. 8 JMU
|10/8/24
|W, 2-0
|at No. 9 Pitt
|11/10/24
|T, 2-2
|at No. 8 Virginia Tech
|9/5/25
|W, 1-0
|at No. 6 Louisville
|9/13/25
|W, 6-3
|vs No. 1 Wake Forest
|9/19/25
*Opponent advanced on penalties in postseason play
The Virginia Standard
- As an 11-seed in 2024, the Cavaliers earned a first round bye in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season.
- UVA is one of just five programs to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons and is the only program that earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span.
- The Cavaliers are coming off their second ACC Semifinal appearance in three seasons.