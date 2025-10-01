No. 24 Virginia Travels to Louisville for ACC Road Test

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seeking its fourth straight win, No. 24 Virginia (4-1, 2-0) travels to Louisville (4-0, 1-0) Saturday (Oct. 4) for its first ACC road contest. Kickoff from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
The Cardinals are one of two unbeaten ACC teams, along with No. 17 Georgia Tech.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Television: ESPN2 (Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 371
Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Coach Tony Elliott (Sept. 30)
INSIDE FRIDAY’S MATCHUP
- Virginia and Louisville have played every season since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014. Louisville has won the last three meetings and is 5-1 against the Cavaliers at home.
- Four of UVA’s last six matchups against Louisville have been decided by one score. Virginia held fourth-quarter leads in each of the last two meetings (20-17 in 2024 & 24-17 in 2023).
- It marks the second-straight year UVA is going into Louisville game with a 4-1 record. The Cardinals won last year’s meeting 24-20 at Scott Stadium.
- UVA’s only win in six tries at Louisville came in 2021, a 34-33 comeback victory in which UVA erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
- Virginia is 4-1 to start the year for the second-straight season. The last time UVA posted back-to-back 4-1 starts was in 2003-04.
- The Cavaliers have not been 5-1 to start a season since 2017 and have not won their first three ACC games since 2007.
- UVA is outscoring its opponents in the fourth quarter 26-9. FSU’s game-tying touchdown with 36 seconds remaining was the first touchdown scored by a UVA opponent in the fourth quarter this season.
- Virginia, No. 8 Indiana (5-0) and No. 19 Missouri (5-0) are the only three teams in the country with 1,200 rushing yards AND 1,400 passing yards.
- Virginia leads or co-leads the ACC in seven different categories – fewest penalty yards per game (37.0), first-down offense (133), fumbles lost (0), fumbles recovered (4), kickoff return average (42.80), sacks allowed (3) and time of possession (34:04).
TOP STORYLINES
- Virginia enters the Saturday’s contest ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll. It marks the first time UVA has been nationally ranked since 2019. The Cavaliers spent a total of six weeks in the rankings that year and captured their first ACC Coastal Division Championship, made an appearance in the ACC Championship game and earned a trip to the Orange Bowl.
- The Cavaliers are coming the biggest victory in the Tony Elliott era, defeating then-No. 8 Florida State in double overtime, 46-38 last week. It marked the second time in the last three years the Cavaliers have taken down a top-10 opponent, having defeated No. 10 North Carolina in 2023. Virginia was named the FWAA Pop-Tarts Crazy Team of the Week for the third time since 2002 and Elliott picked up Dodd Trophy National Coach of the Week as well as the Bear Bryant National Coach of the Week honors.
- UVA returns to L&N Stadium for the first time since 2023, dropping a 31-24 decision to the then then-No. 11 Cardinals in which the Cavaliers led by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. UVA running back Perris Jones suffered a neck injury that ended his football career in the game. Jones is now a doctoral candidate at the University of Louisville.
- UVA safety Devin Neal (2023-24) and offensive tackle Monroe Mills (2024) were teammates at Louisville last season, but neither played in the Virginia game in Charlottesville. Mills will miss the 2025 season due to injury. Prior to last week’s 12-tackle effort against FSU, Neal’s career-high in tackles of 11 came against UVA in 2023. Additionally, Neal and tailback Xavier Brown are both natives of Lexington, Ky. – just 80 miles east of Louisville.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
They Said It…
“This is why I came here [to Virginia] – to experience this with him.” – QB Chandler Morris on his postgame embrace with Tony Elliott after UVA’s 46-38 double-overtime win over No. 8 Florida State