No. 24 Virginia Travels to Louisville for ACC Road Test

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seeking its fourth straight win, No. 24 Virginia (4-1, 2-0) travels to Louisville (4-0, 1-0) Saturday (Oct. 4) for its first ACC road contest. Kickoff from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The Cardinals are one of two unbeaten ACC teams, along with No. 17 Georgia Tech.

GAME DETAILS →

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Television: ESPN2 (Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 371