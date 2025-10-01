Oulouheu Lifts No. 16 Virginia to Comeback Win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Despite conceding a penalty kick just three minutes in, the No. 16 Virginia men’s soccer team rallied for its first comeback victory of the season on Wednesday night (Oct. 1) at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (6-1-2) defeated Milwaukee (2-4-5) by a score of 3-2, a victory capped by a 74th minute winner from freshman Sami Oulouheu.

Goals (Assist)

3’ Milwaukee – Gongora (PK)

29’ Virginia – Pelà (Smith, Burns)

34’ Virginia – Smith (Parvu, Gashi)

51’ Milwaukee – Kumakawa

74’ Virginia – Oulouheu (Pelà, Miller)

How it Happened:

The Panthers struck first in the third minute as Virginia was whistled for a foul inside the penalty area. On the ensuing penalty kick, Angel Gongora delivered to put the Panthers up 1-0.

The Cavaliers immediately took charge of the match. Virginia would take 11 shots in the first half while controlling 73-percent of possession as the Cavaliers applied pressure to a Panther defense that sat back in a low block.

The Cavaliers broke through in the 29 th minute when Luke Burns put a free kick into the penalty area that was met by AJ Smith and finished off by Umberto Pelà to put Virginia back on level terms.

minute when Luke Burns put a free kick into the penalty area that was met by AJ Smith and finished off by Umberto Pelà to put Virginia back on level terms. Just five minutes later, the Cavaliers were in front after Albin Gashi cleverly flicked a ball on to Alex Parvu. His low cross found the feet of Smith who put his chance in the back of the net to give Virginia a 2-1 advantage going into halftime.

Virginia had an opportunity to increase its advantage when Milwaukee was whistled for a foul in the box. However, the Virginia penalty was saved to keep the advantage at just one goal.

Milwaukee found its equalizer in the 51 st minute off a turnover in the midfield. Daki Kumakawa unleashed a spectacular attempt at goal that dipped just under the crossbar and into the Cavalier goal for 2-2.

minute off a turnover in the midfield. Daki Kumakawa unleashed a spectacular attempt at goal that dipped just under the crossbar and into the Cavalier goal for 2-2. Facing a Milwaukee defense that was content to play for a draw, the Cavaliers broke through once more in the 74th minute as Reese Miller played Umberto Pelà in behind the Panther defense. Pelà sent his cross into the six-yard box where Sami Oulouheu was there to tap it home to secure a 3-2 victory.

With the Result:

Virginia extends its unbeaten streak to six consecutive games

The Cavaliers improve to 5-0-1 at Klöckner Stadium in 2025

UVA records its first comeback win of the season

Virginia improves to 13-3-5 in the month of October since the start of 2022

UVA improves to 1-0 in the all-time series with Milwaukee

Additional Notes:

Umberto Pelà marked a career high with three points on the night (1g, 1a)

Pelà’s goal marked his third of the season and fourth of his career

AJ Smith matched his career high of three points (vs WVU, 11/24/24)

Smith’s goal marked the first regular-season goal of his career

Sami Oulouheu notched the first game-winning goal of his collegiate career

Reese Miller and AJ Smith each notched their first assists of the season

Umberto Pelà has been involved in two game-winning goals this season (1g, 1a), tied for the second most on the team

From Head Coach George Gelnovatch:

“We have seven games left and we just played three ACC games in a row. In the back of our minds we have the biggest games coming up, including No. 2 NC State, at NC State. We’re trying to stay focused and keep our eye on the ball, and this game was a challenge coming in. Of course, the way it played out, we gifted them a goal in the first couple of minutes and brought life into them. I give us a lot of credit for taking the lead and then winning the game. I’m happy with the win. Now we’re turning the page and getting ready for NC State. “

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Oct. 1) when they travel to No. 2 NC State in Raleigh, N.C. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.