Public Tickets on Sale Now for Virginia Tech Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Football tickets for the Commonwealth Clash between Virginia and Virginia Tech are now on sale to the public. The 106th all-time meeting between the two schools is slated for Saturday, Nov. 29 at Scott Stadium.

Upper-level tickets start at $105.50 and are the only tickets available to the public. However, all UVA fans can call the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) or Ticket Office to discuss lower-level seating and parking availability by becoming a VAF member. Patrons have the option to buy into zones. Seats will be assigned and tickets will be distributed no later than 2 weeks prior to gameday.

UVA Alumni Association members, UVA Faculty/Staff, UVA Health employees, parents of current UVA students and select other groups can expect email communications on opportunities to purchase lower-level inventory. VAF members and current season ticket members continue to have access to purchase lower-level inventory.

Student guest tickets are also available now. All student guest seating will be in student overflow seating in the upper level.

Current UVA students will need to claim a ticket to the game through their SHOTS account (Link). Tickets will be available to claim on Friday (Oct. 3) and available to claim through the duration of the game. Students will not be able to swipe their physical ID or scan in with the Atrium app at the gates on gameday, all student tickets must be claimed through the SHOTS account.

UVA students will be given priority access to The Hill for this game and are the only group that will be guaranteed admission onto The Hill, as capacity allows. Students will need to show their ticket for entry into the space. Student guests will not be granted access to The Hill.

For more information on football single game tickets contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. call/text (434-924-UVA1) or email uvatickets@virginia.edu

Paid parking is available at the Crispell Drive and Emmet/Ivy parking garages. Spaces are first-come, first-served and can be reserved in advance through Clutch ! Paid parking is also available (on-site only) at Central Grounds Garage on a first-come, first-served basis with limited availability.

Police and public safety officers will be on hand to assist with traffic flow. Due to expected congestion on Emmet Street/US-29, Ivy Road, University Avenue, and the Jefferson Park Avenue/Fontaine Avenue area, local drivers are encouraged to ride together and use alternate routes when possible.

For more information, visit Virginia Football Gameday Parking →