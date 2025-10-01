Rafael Jódar Advances to the Quarterfinals of the Tiburon Challenger

TIBURON, California – Virginia men’s tennis sophomore Rafael Jódar is competing this week at the ATP Challenger in Tiburon, California.

Jódar opened the tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win against qualifier Andre Ilagan. On Wednesday (Oct. 1), he logged a 6-2, 6-3 win against the No. 3 seed Jack Pinnington Jones in the Round of 16. Pinnington-Jones is ranked No. 178 in the world.

This is the eighth time Jódar has advanced to the quarterfinals of an ATP Challenger.

Jódar will face either No. 198 Nicolas Mejia or No. 315 Mats Rosenkranz in the quarterfinals.

Jódar is 27-10 in ATP Challenger and ITF World Tennis Tour matches this year. He is ranked No. 306 in the latest ATP world rankings.