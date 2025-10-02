Bettridge Ready When Needed for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sitting next to each other in the Scott Stadium stands, his girlfriend and his mother couldn’t bear to watch as Will Bettridge readied himself for the biggest kick of his life. With then-No. 8 Florida State leading Virginia 38-35 in overtime, Bettridge needed to make a 39-yard field goal to extend the game last Friday night.

“I think they were just squeezing hands the whole time,” Bettridge said this week.

His girlfriend, UVA fourth-year student Ella McCaw, later showed him a photo taken of her Oura Ring in the moment, Bettridge said. “Her heart rate was something like 150, so she was nervous.”

On the home sideline, offensive guard Noah Josey didn’t watch Bettridge’s kick, either, but not because of nerves. Josey was getting ready for the Wahoos’ next offensive series.

“I have complete faith in Will, so I knew the ball was going through the uprights,” he said.

Josey wasn’t alone. “You could feel the belief on the sideline that nobody was even thinking that Bettridge wasn’t gonna make that field goal,” Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said.

The night ended happily for the Hoos, of course. Bettridge nailed his kick, after which UVA quarterback Chandler Morris ran for a touchdown on the first possession of the second overtime. Morris then passed to wide receiver Trell Harris for a two-point conversion to make it 46-38. Virginia’s defense did the rest, ending the game with its third takeaway, and a celebration for the ages followed as jubilant fans blanketed the field at Scott Stadium.

Bettridge couldn’t resist joining in.

“That was my first time ever doing some type of field storm,” he said, smiling. “I got caught up in the moment, and I just got mauled. And I turned around and my girlfriend and my parents were right there. So it was a pretty crazy moment that somehow they were just right there in the middle of that.”

When he finally had a chance to check his phone after the game, “it was a bit overwhelming,” said Bettridge, who graduated from Gulliver Prep in Miami. “I think part of that was playing Florida State and having a lot of buddies that go to Florida State, and also a lot of buddies that go to Miami who were really just rooting against Florida State.”

Growing up, Bettridge pulled for the Hurricanes, so cheering against the Seminoles “was something that was ingrained in me … It’s always fun to beat them.”

As he lined up for his kick, the tension in the crowd was palpable. But Bettridge did his best to block out the importance of the field goal. The key, he said, is “just knowing that every kick’s the same kick. Kicking that at the end of the game, the 39-yarder, it’s the same thing as hitting an extra point to go up 7-0. It’s the same process for me. I do the same thing. Same step, same breathing, same technique. So nothing really changes on my end. The kick just has a little more significance.”

That last statement was something of an understatement, Bettridge knows. “I have looked back at the kick, and it’s definitely something I’m gonna cherish for a long time, that experience,” he said. “You can’t get too high and you’ve got to move on, but it was pretty surreal.”

As a true freshman in 2022, Bettridge made his debut in the Cavaliers’ fourth game. He handled field goals and extra points for the rest of the season and finished 7 for 10 on field goals and 12 for 14 on PATs.

His production has increased as his career has progressed, and Bettridge now ranks fifth all-time at UVA in career points, with 248.

“And he’s been through a lot,” Elliott said. “You’ve also got to take into consideration the jersey number that he wears.”

After wearing No. 17 as a freshman, Bettridge switched to No. 41 in 2023 in memory of D’Sean Perry, his good friend and former teammate. Perry, who preceded Bettridge at Gulliver Prep, was one of the three Cavalier football players shot and killed in November 2022, along with Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, after returning to Grounds from a class field trip.

Davis, Chandler and Perry wore Nos. 1, 15 and 41, respectively.

Bettridge changed numbers with the blessing of Perry’s parents, Happy and Sean, and he still talks regularly with Perry’s mother.

Fewer than 20 players on UVA’s current roster were on the team with Davis, Chandler and Perry in 2022. Most of the players from that team have graduated or transferred, Bettridge noted.

“With this new age of the transfer portal, there’s so many guys that obviously weren’t here,” Bettridge said. “But I think Coach Elliott and the coaching staff do a really good job, especially when we had that UVA Strong game [last month], of talking about the legacies.”

Davis, Chandler and Perry are memorialized in displays inside the Hardie Football Operations Center, and players who weren’t in the program in 2022 will ask him about the slain Cavaliers, Bettridge said. “And it just feels good to talk about that, to be able to know that they can come to me and ask me questions and be vulnerable with each other and talk about my experience and just grow together, because they’re UVA Cavaliers now, so it’s a part of them.”