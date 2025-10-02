Virginia Hosts Boston College on Friday, Syracuse on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the longest homestand of the season, the Virginia volleyball team (7-5, 0-2 ACC) returns to the Aquatic & Fitness Center this weekend to host ACC opponents Boston College (11-3, 0-2 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 3) and Syracuse (9-3, 1-1 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 5).

Match Information

Matchup: Boston College vs. Virginia

Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 3 • 7 p.m.

Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Cal vs. Virginia

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 • 1 p.m.

Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast



SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION