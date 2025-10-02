Virginia Hosts Boston College on Friday, Syracuse on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the longest homestand of the season, the Virginia volleyball team (7-5, 0-2 ACC) returns to the Aquatic & Fitness Center this weekend to host ACC opponents Boston College (11-3, 0-2 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 3) and Syracuse (9-3, 1-1 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 5).
Match Information
Matchup: Boston College vs. Virginia
Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 3 • 7 p.m.
Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
Matchup: Cal vs. Virginia
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 • 1 p.m.
Location: Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION
- All matches hosted at the Aquatic and Fitness Center are free to the public.
- Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.
- Free Parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium.
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Eagles of Boston College are meeting for the 22nd time in program history on Friday. Virginia leads the all-time series with a record of 20-11. UVA is also 11-4 against the Eagles at home in Program history.
- Syracuse and Virginia are facing off on the volleyball court for the 17th time. The Orange lead the all-time series 11-5 despite UVA taking the last two matches in the series. UVA is looking to win three consecutive matches against Syracuse for the first time since winning three straight between 1992 and 2003.
- For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.
OPENING THE JPJ RESIDENCY
- For the opening weekend of ACC play, the Virginia Cavaliers hosted No. 3 Stanford and Cal at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia’s third set win over Stanford tied for the highest set win over a ranked opponent in program history.
- In the Cal match, Reagan Ennist tallied 13 kills—the most by a UVA freshman since Brooklyn Borum in 2021.
IMPORTED A PAIR OF WINS
- To close out non-conference play, Virginia headed to the Ohio State-hosted Sports Import Classic against OSU and Troy.
- UVA opened the weekend with a five-set thriller over Ohio State. It was only the program’s second win ever over a team from the Big 10 and second in as many weeks.
- In the sweep over Troy, Kate Dean recorded 11 total blocks. The most by a Hoo in a match since Abby Tadder in 2023.
DOUBLE DIP AGAINST MICHIGAN
- To wrap up the home non-conference portion of the 2025 season, Virginia hosted Big 10 foe Michigan for a pair of matches at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.
- Virginia’s five-set win in the weekend opener was the Cavaliers’ first win over a power conference opponent in non-conference play since 2016 and the first-ever win over a Big 10 program in program history.
HOT START HOOS
- To start the season, Virginia opened the year by dominating the DC Challenge over Georgetown, George Washington and Howard. The 3-0 start for UVA was the first of the Wells era and the first since 2014.
- In the Shannon Wells era, the Cavaliers are 40-21 in matches played during August and September, including an 11-2 mark during the historic 2024 season.
VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS
- Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, seven are new to the roster.
- The Cavaliers’ roster features four transfers: Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from Ole Miss, Hannah Scott (S) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.
- Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.
LOOK HOOS BACK
- The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.
- Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.
- The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round out the rest of the class.
THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24
- The Cavaliers’ 21 wins during the 2024 season were the most by UVA since winning 23 during the 2006 season
- UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since winning 11 in 2013.
- Virginia rode the 21 wins to a berth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. It was the first postseason appearance since making the NCAA Tournament in 1999.