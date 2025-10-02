Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets, Cav Pass Plans on Sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s basketball program announced today (Oct. 2) that single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale, highlighted by the introduction of the new Cav Pass Mini Plans.

The Half-Season Cav Pass starts at $85 and includes admission to eight games. Fans can choose two matchups from NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and then round out their package with six additional contests from the remaining schedule. Tickets are initially issued as general admission, but beginning 48 hours prior to tip-off, fans have the option to exchange their seats online for reserved locations through their UVATix account at no extra cost, pending availability.

The Mini Cav Pass Voucher option is available starting at five vouchers for $55 with the option to add more for $11 each. Vouchers may be redeemed 48 hours prior to tip-off for any regular-season home game with the exception of matchups against NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Exchanges are online only and must be completed prior to tipoff.

The 2025-26 season will tip-off on Tuesday, Nov. 4 against Morgan State at John Paul Jones Arena and feature a total of 17 home games.

Family Four Pack

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for a package of four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. Contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office for more information about the Family Four Pack.

Group Discounts

Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate, reserved group seating and a variety of fan experience opportunities.

Tickets can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1). Season tickets are available for purchase starting at $70.