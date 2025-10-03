Ben James Collects ACC Golfer of the Month Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Ben James was recognized as the September ACC Golfer of the Month on Friday (Oct. 3). It marks the third time in his collegiate career he has taken home the honors.

James helped the Cavaliers capture a share of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational title earlier this week. Played at the famed Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, UVA emerged on top in a field that featured 13 ranked teams, including six in the top 10. James finished in a five-way tie for first place after 54 holes after shooting a 1-under, 211 (67-69-73).

Playing at the Invitational at the Honors Course earlier this month, James was one-stroke off the co-medalists Cameron Tankersley (Ole Miss) and Josiah Gilbert (Auburn), finishing T-3. He was 6-under for the tournament after shooting 68-73-70 while UVA, as a team, was tied for second.

James is currently No. 1 on the PGA Tour University rankings and is No. 2 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR). Prior to his first collegiate tournament of the year, he helped Team USA win the Walker Cup on Sept. 7 at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Virginia is currently ranked No. 8 in the country according to the Golf Coaches Association of America and will resume play this fall at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Oct. 24-27.