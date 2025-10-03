No. 2 Virginia Shuts Out No. 9 Duke 1-0 in Double Overtime 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia field hockey team (9-0, 5-0 ACC) remains undefeated after shutting out Duke (6-4, 2-2 ACC) 1-0 in double overtime on Friday (Oct.3) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

Goals (Assist)

72:51 Virginia — Emma Watchilla (unassisted)



HOW IT HAPPENED

An uneventful first half of play saw two shots from both teams in the first quarter and one shot recorded by the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter. The tight battle led to a 0-0 halftime score. The third quarter consisted of two shots by Duke before the action got underway in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils earned four penalty corners though were unable to convert. In the 56th minute, Ashley Stockdale of Duke earned a yellow card and despite the extra field player, Virginia was unable to find the back of the net. The Cavaliers came out strong in the first overtime as junior Mia Abello, grad student Suze Leemans and senior Sloan Davidson recorded shots. After the first overtime, the score remained level and the stats remained scarce. Two minutes into the second overtime, junior Emma Watchilla drove toward the net, faked out the goalkeeper and scored on an empty net. The Cavaliers rushed the field as the team’s undefeated streak continues. Starting in goal, Virginia’s Nilou Lempers recorded two saves while Duke’s starting goalkeeper, Kauya Chepow, recorded four saves. Lempers recorded her fifth shutout of the season and fourth against a ranked team.

NOTES

Junior Emma Watchilla scored her third goal of the season and 10 th of her career

of her career Virginia goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers, recorded two saves and fifth shutout of the season

Duke starting goalkeeper, Kauya Chepow, recorded four saves

Duke held the edge in shots (10-8) while Virginia held the edge in shots on goal (5-2)

Duke earned eight penalty corners while Virginia earned three



FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“Going into a top 10 game, it’s never a perfect game or great game from start to finish so we talked about ups and downs mentally and how to handle them. In regulation we never found our rhythm but in overtime we changed that. This was a huge team win.”



FROM EMMA WATCHILLA

“Today was a huge team effort. We talked about it all week how it was going to be a grind. We talk about it all the time how we’re going to ride the highs and learn on the lows and emphasizing staying together as a team. It’s a team effort, we work for each other and we really needed to stick together and we did and got the win.”