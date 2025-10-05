Ennist Powers Virginia Past Syracuse In Five-Set Thriller

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On a day that saw Reagan Ennist rewrite the Virginia Volleyball record books, UVA (8-6, 1-3 ACC) prevailed in five sets (16-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 17-15) over the Syracuse Orange (10-4, 2-2 ACC) on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 5) at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

In the win, Ennist racked up a Virginia freshman record 32 kills against Syracuse on Sunday. The 32 kills are the most by a Cavalier since Deanna Zwarich had 33 kills against Wake Forest in 2000. Ennist’s 32 kills came on 89 swings, which is a program record for attempts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Syracuse 25, Virginia 16

Following a 3-3 tie in the opening stages of the set, Syracuse built a lead on the heels of a 4-0 run. An Ennist kill brought the Cavaliers back within five points at 16-11. The Orange claimed the game with a 4-1 run that included a service ace at set point.

Set 2: Virginia 25, Syracuse 22

The visiting Orange opened the set by collecting eight of the first 12 points in the game. After a UVA timeout at 18-14, the Cavaliers kick-started their comeback with three consecutive points that included kills from Ennist and Kate Dean. Back-to-back service aces from Ennist put Virginia out front for good before Jasmine Robinson sealed the set with a solo block.

Set 3: Syracuse 25, Virginia 23

Sunday’s third set saw a match-high 13 ties and six different lead changes. A Hannah Scott service ace gave UVA an early 3-2 lead prior to Syracuse collecting five of the next seven points. Virginia answered with a run of its own as the Cavaliers strung together six consecutive points to regain an advantage at 12-9. The two teams battled to a 22-22 tie before Syracuse tallied three of the last four points to take the set.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Syracuse 22

The tug-of-war continued into the fourth set as the two squads played to a 15-15 tie. UVA forced an Orange timeout at 20-17 with a 4-0 run that was punctuated by Lauryn Bowie and Robinson teaming up for a block. An Ennist kill at set point handed the game to the Cavaliers and forced a fifth set.

Set 5: Virginia 17, Syracuse 15

After the opening point of the set went to Syracuse, Virginia strung together a 7-0 run that included four kills from Ennist. The Orange were not deterred as Syracuse went on a 6-0 run of its own to regain the lead at 9-8. UVA forced match point when Robinson and Sarah Brodner teamed up for a block. Syracuse bounded back with back-to-back points before Ennist put the Cavaliers over the top with her final two kills of the match.

WITH THE WIN…

UVA improves to 3-1 in five-set matches this season.

Virginia moves to 11-6 against Syracuse. The Cavaliers have won three consecutive matches over the Orange for just the second time in program history and for the first time since 1992-2003.

MATCH NOTES

Ennist’s 32 kills on the afternoon are the fifth-most ever by a Cavalier in a single match.

Zooey Dood tallied a career-high 25 assists in the contest.

From the service line, Meredith Reeg collected a career-high three service aces.

On the defensive side, Jasmine Robinson had a career-high nine total blocks.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will hit the road for the first time in ACC play next weekend as Virginia travels to Notre Dame on Friday (Oct. 10) and No. 6 Louisville on Sunday (Oct. 12). Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX.