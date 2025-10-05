Simmonds Heads No. 16 Virginia Past No. 2 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. — A thumping header in the 20th minute from Nick Simmonds proved to be the difference as Virginia logged its fourth positive result and third win over a top-10 opponent this season. The No. 16 Cavaliers (7-1-2, 3-0-2 ACC) defeated No. 2 NC State (8-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) by a score of 1-0 Sunday night (Oct. 5) at Dail Soccer Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

20’ Virginia – Simmonds (De Vicente, Dos Santos)

How it Happened:

The Cavaliers applied early pressure to the Wolfpack taking three of the first four shots of the game while testing goalkeeper Logan Erb once.

In the eighth minute of play, NC State’s Tyler Caton was shown a red card for a dangerous challenge on Albin Gashi in the midfield. The Wolfpack would play the rest of the game with just 10 men.

Just 12 minutes later, the Cavaliers broke through. Off a short throw-in from Jesus De Vicente, Marco Dos Santos played the ball down the left wing back to De Vicente who looped a cross into a dangerous area in front of goal. Rising above a group of Wolfpack defenders, Simmonds fired his header into the net to give the Cavaliers a first-half advantage.

SIMMONDS FIRES THE HOOS IN FRONT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lLZoFAymH7 — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) October 5, 2025

Each team took four shots in a second half that featured action in front of both goals. NC State proved dangerous on long throw-in attempts in their attacking third, but Virginia was stout defensively and preserved its sixth shutout win of the season.

With the Win:

UVA records its fourth positive result (win or draw) against top-10 opposition this season – four of those results have been wins.

Virginia has won multiple games against top-two teams in a season for the first time since 2019 (2-0 vs No. 1 Maryland, 3-1 vs No. 1 Clemson)

UVA records a road win over a team ranked in the top-two for the first time since 2020 (2-0 at No. 2 Wake Forest).

Since the start of 2022, Virginia has recorded 14 positive results against opposition ranked in the nation’s top-10. Eight of those results have come on the road

The Cavaliers improve to 14-3-5 in the month of October since the start of 2022

Virginia extends its unbeaten streak to seven games

The Cavaliers move into second in the ACC standings, just one point behind Stanford

Additional Notes:

Virginia’s sixth shutout of the season matches the teams total from both 2023 and 2024

Nick Simmonds notches his fifth goal of the season. His four goals in ACC play are tied for the league lead

Marco Dos Santos notched his seventh assist on the season, just one off the NCAA Division I lead

Jesus De Vicente recorded his third assist on the year

Casper Mols made his return to the starting eleven and recorded his fifth shutout of the season

The teams combined for 11 yellow cards and one ejection

UVA is a perfect 5-0 in games decided by one goal

Marco Dos Santos has been involved in four game-winning goals this season to lead the team – three of those game winning goals have come in one-goal games

Head Coach George Gelnovatch logged his 390th career win

From Head Coach George Gelnovatch:

“They’re going to do very well. I truly mean that. They’re really tough to deal with on long throw-ins and corners. And those two things perpetuate each other with a long throw, and they get a corner because you’re trying to clear it, and then you’re trying to clear it, and they get another throw in. And they’re really good at it on a field that’s 68 yards wide. So, this was really tough for us to deal with. I’m so proud of our guys. This is a championship performance and a team performance. That’s all I have to say. A championship team performance. These are the kind of performances from the team – and individually – but most importantly from the team, that win you big games down the stretch in November and December.”

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Oct. 10) when they host to Notre at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX.