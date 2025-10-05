Simmonds Heads No. 16 Virginia Past No. 2 NC State

SIMMONDS FIRES THE HOOS IN FRONT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lLZoFAymH7
— Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) October 5, 2025
Highlights from Virginia's 1-0 win against NC State 10.05.25
RALEIGH, N.C. — A thumping header in the 20th minute from Nick Simmonds proved to be the difference as Virginia logged its fourth positive result and third win over a top-10 opponent this season. The No. 16 Cavaliers (7-1-2, 3-0-2 ACC) defeated No. 2 NC State (8-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) by a score of 1-0 Sunday night (Oct. 5) at Dail Soccer Stadium.
Goals (Assist)
20’ Virginia – Simmonds (De Vicente, Dos Santos)
How it Happened:
- The Cavaliers applied early pressure to the Wolfpack taking three of the first four shots of the game while testing goalkeeper Logan Erb once.
- In the eighth minute of play, NC State’s Tyler Caton was shown a red card for a dangerous challenge on Albin Gashi in the midfield. The Wolfpack would play the rest of the game with just 10 men.
- Just 12 minutes later, the Cavaliers broke through. Off a short throw-in from Jesus De Vicente, Marco Dos Santos played the ball down the left wing back to De Vicente who looped a cross into a dangerous area in front of goal. Rising above a group of Wolfpack defenders, Simmonds fired his header into the net to give the Cavaliers a first-half advantage.
- Each team took four shots in a second half that featured action in front of both goals. NC State proved dangerous on long throw-in attempts in their attacking third, but Virginia was stout defensively and preserved its sixth shutout win of the season.
With the Win:
- UVA records its fourth positive result (win or draw) against top-10 opposition this season – four of those results have been wins.
- Virginia has won multiple games against top-two teams in a season for the first time since 2019 (2-0 vs No. 1 Maryland, 3-1 vs No. 1 Clemson)
- UVA records a road win over a team ranked in the top-two for the first time since 2020 (2-0 at No. 2 Wake Forest).
- Since the start of 2022, Virginia has recorded 14 positive results against opposition ranked in the nation’s top-10. Eight of those results have come on the road
- The Cavaliers improve to 14-3-5 in the month of October since the start of 2022
- Virginia extends its unbeaten streak to seven games
- The Cavaliers move into second in the ACC standings, just one point behind Stanford
Additional Notes:
- Virginia’s sixth shutout of the season matches the teams total from both 2023 and 2024
- Nick Simmonds notches his fifth goal of the season. His four goals in ACC play are tied for the league lead
- Marco Dos Santos notched his seventh assist on the season, just one off the NCAA Division I lead
- Jesus De Vicente recorded his third assist on the year
- Casper Mols made his return to the starting eleven and recorded his fifth shutout of the season
- The teams combined for 11 yellow cards and one ejection
- UVA is a perfect 5-0 in games decided by one goal
- Marco Dos Santos has been involved in four game-winning goals this season to lead the team – three of those game winning goals have come in one-goal games
- Head Coach George Gelnovatch logged his 390th career win
From Head Coach George Gelnovatch:
“They’re going to do very well. I truly mean that. They’re really tough to deal with on long throw-ins and corners. And those two things perpetuate each other with a long throw, and they get a corner because you’re trying to clear it, and then you’re trying to clear it, and they get another throw in. And they’re really good at it on a field that’s 68 yards wide. So, this was really tough for us to deal with. I’m so proud of our guys. This is a championship performance and a team performance. That’s all I have to say. A championship team performance. These are the kind of performances from the team – and individually – but most importantly from the team, that win you big games down the stretch in November and December.”
Up Next:
The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Oct. 10) when they host to Notre at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX.