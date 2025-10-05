Surging Hoos Grateful for Bye Week

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After playing for six straight weekends, the University of Virginia football team has an opportunity to rest and get healthier before tackling the second half of its regular-season schedule. That prospect cheered UVA players and coaches alike Saturday evening.

The upcoming bye week “is huge,” head coach Tony Elliott said after an ACC game in which the 24th-ranked Cavaliers prevailed despite losing two offensive starters to injuries.

“I’ve never had a more perfectly timed bye week in my career,” said defensive end Mitchell Melton, who’s in his sixth season of college football. “I’m definitely going to take advantage of it as best I can. Just rest, rejuvenate and recover.”

Dominant offensively for much of the season, the Wahoos frequently sputtered when they had the ball Saturday against ACC foe Louisville. UVA came in averaging 539.6 yards per game and managed only 237 against the Cardinals, 75 of which came on a second-quarter touchdown drive. But a team whose mantra is “find a way to win” did just that on an unseasonably warm fall day at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

“You can’t put a price on finding a way to win a football game on the road versus a very good opponent when you don’t have your best stuff,” Elliott said.

Eight days after defeating then-No. 8 Florida State in two overtimes at Scott Stadium, UVA had to play more than 60 minutes of football again, this time on the road.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get it done in regulation,” said Elliott, whose team led by 10 points after three quarters Saturday, “but in overtime I think the experience last week really, really helped.”

After holding Louisville to a field goal on the first possession of OT, the Hoos needed only four plays to score the winning touchdown: a 14-yard completion from quarterback Chandler Morris to tight end John Rogers; a 2-yard run by tailback J’Mari Taylor, a 7-yard run by Morris; and, on third-and-1, a 2-yard run by Taylor on a direct snap from center Drake Metcalf.

Taylor’s touchdown lifted Virginia to a 30-27 victory and silenced the home fans in the crowd of 50,032. The Cavaliers ended a three-game losing streak against the Cardinals (4-1 overall, 1-1 ACC).

“It takes the heart of a champion to win a game like that,” Elliott told his jubilant players afterward. “It takes grit, it takes belief. Not all of them are pretty, and they don’t have to be. You just gotta find a way to win.”

The Hoos, who are in their fourth season under Elliott, improved to 5-1 overall, matching their win total from 2024. They’re 3-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2007.

“It’s been a while,” Elliott said, “and I let the guys know that because I want them to be able to, one, have good perspective for the journey that they’re on, but then at the same time stay humble. So you do have to celebrate some of the small victories along the way, but I believe this team has bigger aspirations. They desire to continue to hit more milestones and really, really propel this program to another level.”