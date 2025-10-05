Cavaliers Win all Three Brackets at the Martha Thorn Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team competed as individuals at the Martha Thorn Invitational Oct. 3-5.

A Cavalier won each of the three singles brackets. Kaitlyn Rolls won the Gold Bracket, Blair Gill won the Blue Bracket and Meggie Navarro won the Mountaineer Round Robin. Each went 3-0 in their singles matches to win their respective brackets.

The Cavaliers host the Wahoowa Invitational next week, their lone home tournament of the fall individual season. Matches will be played at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort Friday through Sunday, Oct. 10-12. Players from Old Dominion, West Virginia, James Madison and Virginia will be competing as individuals in the tournament.