Ennist Named ACC Freshman of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Following a record-breaking weekend, Virginia volleyball outside hitter Reagan Ennist has been named Freshman of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league announced on Monday (Oct. 6).

Ennist propelled UVA to a five-set victory over Syracuse on Sunday (Oct. 5). In the win, Ennist racked up a Virginia freshman record 32 kills. The 32 kills were the most by a Cavalier since Deanna Zwarich tallied 33 kills against Duke in 2000.

The freshman’s 32 kills are the fifth-most ever by a Cavalier in a single match. Her 32 kills came on 89 swings, which set a record for most attempts in a single match.

To open the weekend, Ennist tallied 12 kills as Virginia fell to Boston College on Friday night (Oct. 3) to give the freshman 44 total kills on the weekend.

Up next, the Cavaliers will hit the road for the first time in ACC play as Virginia travels to Notre Dame on Friday (Oct. 10) and No. 5 Louisville on Sunday (Oct. 12). Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX.

