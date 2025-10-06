Virginia to Make Six Appearances on ESPN Networks in 2025-26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – ESPN and the ACC Network announced Monday (Oct. 6) the television designations for the 2025-26 women’s basketball season. Virginia will appear on the ESPN family of networks six times throughout the campaign.

The Cavaliers make their first ACC Network appearance when they host Longwood on Nov. 20 for a 7 p.m. tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena. That contest marks the first of three home games to air on ACC Network, joined by matchups against NC State (Jan. 25, Noon) and Virginia Tech (March 1, Noon).

Virginia will also appear on ACC Network for a pair of road games at Florida State (Jan. 4, 2 p.m.) and at Duke (Jan. 15, 9 p.m.).

In addition, the Cavaliers’ matchup at Vanderbilt in the ACC/SEC Challenge (Dec. 3, 5 p.m.) will air on SEC Network, as previously announced.

