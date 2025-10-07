Men’s Basketball Announces Game Times and Television Designations for 2025-26 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s basketball announced today (Oct. 6) game times and television designations for its 2025-26 schedule.

The Cavaliers will play 18 home games, including nine ACC contests and one exhibition, 10 road games and four neutral-site contests this season.

Home Schedule

The Cavaliers’ home schedule tips off with an exhibition game against Villanova (Oct. 24, 7 p.m., ACCNX). The regular-season home slate includes contests against:

• Rider (Nov. 3, 7 p.m., ACCNX)

• NC Central (Nov. 7, 7 p.m., ACCNX)

• Hampton (Nov. 11, 9 p.m., ACC Network)

• Marshall (Nov. 15, 2 p.m., ACCNX)

• Queens (Nov. 28, 4 p.m., ACCNX)

• Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 9, 7 p.m., ACCNX)

• Maryland (Dec. 20, 6 p.m., ESPN)

• American (Dec. 22, 6 p.m., ACC Network)

• Cal (Jan. 7, 9 p.m., ACC Network)

• Stanford (Jan. 10, 2:15 p.m., The CW)

• North Carolina (Jan. 24, TBA, ESPN/2)

• Pitt (Feb. 3, 9 p.m., ACC Network)

• Syracuse (Feb. 7, Noon, ESPN/2/U)

• Miami (Feb. 21, 2 p.m., ESPN/2/U)

• NC State (Feb. 24, 7 p.m., ACC Network)

• Wake Forest (March 3, 7 p.m., ACC Network)

• Virginia Tech (March 7, 12:30 p.m., The CW).

Road Schedule

Virginia’s road schedule consists of games at:

• Texas (Dec. 3, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2/U)

• Virginia Tech (Dec. 31, 2 p.m., ACC Network)

• NC State (Jan. 3, 11 a.m., ESPN2)

• Louisville (Jan. 13, 7 p.m., ESPN/2)

• SMU (Jan. 17, Noon, ESPN/2/U)

• Notre Dame (Jan. 27, 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U)

• Boston College (Jan. 31, 1:30 p.m., The CW)

• Florida State (Feb. 10, 7 p.m., ESPN2/U)

• Georgia Tech (Feb. 18, 9 p.m., ACC Network)

• Duke (Feb. 28, Noon, ESPN/2).

Neutral-Site Schedule

The Cavaliers will battle Northwestern (Nov. 21, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network) and Butler (Nov. 23, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network) at the Sketchers Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. UVA will play Dayton (Dec. 6, Noon, ESPN2) in Charlotte, N.C., and Ohio State (Feb. 14, TBA) in Nashville, Tenn.

Television Exposure

The Cavaliers will play 11 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, eight contests on the ACC Network and two games on CBS Sports Network. Six games, including the exhibition contest against Villanova (Oct. 24) will be carried on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Team Highlights

The 2025-26 roster is highlighted by 11 newcomers including Dallin Hall (BYU), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Toledo), Martin Carrere (VCU), Silas Barksdale (Woodside High School), Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao Basket), Johann Grünloh (RASTA Vechta) and Chance Mallory (St. Anne’s Belfield). They are joined by redshirt sophomores Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts, and freshman Owen Odom.

Ticket Information

As previously announced, Virginia will host Villanova in an exhibition contest on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at JPJ. Tickets will be free of charge for season ticket members. All other seats, except for courtside rows one and two, will be general admission seating for $25. Tickets are currently on sale at uvatix.com.

A limited number of season tickets are still available, click here to purchase. Single-game, group and mini-plan ticket information will be available later this fall at uvatix.com. Please contact our ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821 to discuss other seating opportunities.

Mini-plans and November single-games will go on sale at uvatix.com on Oct. 9th. The four-game mini plan will feature the choice of Maryland or North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and two additional games of the fan’s choice. The six-game mini-plan will feature the choice of Maryland or North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and four additional games of the fan’s choice. The rest of the season will go on sale in late October.

The Landing, UVA’s premium group space in JPJ Arena, will be available to reserve for home games during the 2025-26 season. If interested in reserving one of the spaces or for more information, please contact the ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821.

Group deposits for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season are now LIVE! Fans can place a $100 non-refundable deposit which will be applied towards their group purchase to lock in the chance to select seats before the general public for our most highly-anticipated home games. Submit your deposit here or call the UVA sales team at (434)-924-8821.