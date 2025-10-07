Mols Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Oct. 7) that Virginia goalkeeper Casper Mols has been named ACC Defensive Player of the Week following a shutout win at No. 2 NC State. The award marks Mols’ second weekly honor of the season.

After missing two games with an injury, Mols made a strong return to the Cavalier lineup. Facing an NC State team that had averaged 2.9 goals per game coming into the match, the Virginia goalkeeper tallied two saves and commanded the penalty area as he dealt with a relentless series of long throw-ins from the Wolfpack.

Mols secured his fifth shutout of the season to mark the team’s sixth overall. UVA’s six shutouts match the team’s totals from both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

With the win, Virginia has won multiple games against teams ranked in the top-two for the first time since the 2019 season. The win marks UVA’s third win over top-six teams this season, and its fourth positive result against teams ranked in the top eight.

The Cavaliers are back in action on Friday (Oct. 10) when they host No. 23 Notre Dame at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX.

UVA ACC Players of the Week

Sept. 16 – Luke Burns, Co-Offensive

Sept. 16 – Casper Mols, Co-Defensive

Oct. 7 – Casper Mols, Defensive