Orsi and Watchilla Earn ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey senior Madison Orsi and junior Emma Watchilla were named the ACC Defensive and Offensive Player of the Week announced Tuesday (Oct. 7) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In a tight battle against No. 9 Duke, senior Madison Orsi led the Virginia defense to the fifth shutout of the season and fourth against a ranked opponent. The Downington, Pa. native has started all nine games this season and played a vital role in beating the Blue Devils 1-0 in double overtime.

Up front, junior Emma Watchilla scored the game winning goal in the 72nd minute to seal the deal for the Cavaliers. Watchilla charged the net, faked out the goalkeeper and scored on the open net to notch her third goal of the season and 10th of her career. Both Orsi and Watchilla picked up the first ACC Player of the Week honors of their career.

The No.2 Virginia field hockey team will be back in action at home against No. 3 North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.