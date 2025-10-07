Tiffany Announces Captains for 2025-26 Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced today (Oct. 7) that seniors John Schroter (Leesburg, Va.), Truitt Sunderland (Baltimore) and Joey Terenzi (Manhasset, N.Y.) have been selected as team captains for the 2025-26 season.

“The student-athlete leadership creates and enforces many of the standards of our program,” Tiffany said. “The coaches can only do so much: our edicts are only theoretical without the constant assessment of our objectives and the reinforcement of values by the captains.

“The trio of John, Truitt and Joey have taken peer-leadership and accountability to a whole new level already this academic year as we transition into the state-of-the-art Harrison Family Olympic Sports Center. What is easily visible to the eye is there is a heightened level of uniformity. What is less obvious to the outsider, but crystal clear to the insider, is the extraordinary amount of relationship-building and positive touchpoints that are happening. Every man is involved with such, but give John, Truitt and Joey much of the credit: their guidance has included clear communication and substantial progress in realizing their objective of creating a united, inseparable force. Bottom line, our captains understand what matters most is building trust and indomitable camaraderie.”

Schroter was named a USA Lacrosse Second Team All-American and an All-ACC selection last season. Schroter, who started in every game at close defense except on the Cavaliers’ senior day, consistently drew opponents’ top attackman. He finished tied for second on the team with 17 caused turnovers. Schroter held No. 9 Duke’s top goal scorer to just one goal in the 2025 regular-season finale. Against No. 8 Syracuse, he held the Orange’s top attackman scoreless for the second consecutive matchup of the series.

Sunderland also started in 13 games on attack last season. He finished with 32 goals and 19 assists, and his 51 points led all UVA players and were good for sixth in the ACC. Sunderland recorded multiple points in 12 of UVA’s 14 games, including a team-high seven hat tricks. He logged a career-high nine points with six goals and three assists in the Cavaliers’ season-opening win over Colgate.

Terenzi appeared in UVA’s first three games before missing the remainder of the 2025 season due to injury. A two-way midfielder, Terenzi appeared in 17 games amid the Hoos’ 2023 Championship Weekend run – its fourth in the previous five years. Terenzi was a 2025 Preseason All-American honorable mention, according to Inside Lacrosse.